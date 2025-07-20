Rotherham United youngster Ben Hatton. Picture: Jim Brailsford

A LATE decision cost young Rotherham United attacker Ben Hatton the chance to make his comeback from injury in this weekend's pre-season derby clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The 19-year-old is on the comeback trail after tearing his hamstring during a loan spell at Warrington Town three months ago.

The League One Millers initially included him in their squad to face Championship neighbours Sheffield United yesterday only for manager Matt Hamshaw to have a change of heart and choose to play safe with the forward's fitness.

Hatton's name was on the printed team sheet for the fixture but he watched the match from the West Stand.

“There's nothing serious there,” Hamshaw said. “Ben's only just gone into contact sessions this week.

“We stuck him down but then I just felt that it was a risk not worth taking so I kept him away.”

The boss is an admirer of the academy product and gave him a new one-year contract last month.

Hatton is due to take a full part in training next week, with a view to making the squad for Rotherham's final friendly, Saturday's trip to League Two Accrington Stanley.

The Millers were beaten 5-0 by the Blades who were one match away from reaching the Premier League last season.

Four of the goals came in the second half after the visitors had switched their entire 11 at half-time, giving them fresh legs against the tiring home side whose lack of numbers prevented them making wholesale changes.

Both Blades sides were packed with talent and Ryan One gave them a 15th-minute lead before Tyrese Campbell, Andre Brooks, Tom Cannon and Callum O’Hare struck later on.

“Sheffield United are excellent, aren't they?” said Hamshaw. “I can't stand here and say I wouldn't want Gus Hamer, Tom Cannon, Tyrese Campbell or Andre Brooks in my team, because I would. They're top players.

“I'm really disappointed with all the goals we conceded. They were all avoidable.”