Sam Clucas in action for Rotherham United last season. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United have revealed why they decided against trying to keep midfield man Sam Clucas at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The former Stoke City man won the respect of fans with the quality of his performances and his commitment to the cause during last season's failed bid to stay in the Championship.

However, the club released him at the end of the campaign following the April return to the hot-seat of Steve Evans who has pledged to have the Millers in League One promotion contention next term.

Among Rotherham's concerns over offering Clucas a new deal were his age, his previous chequered fitness record and a feeling that the 33-year-old wasn't overly keen to extend his stay.

“It was a few things really,” said director of football recruitment Rob Scott of the player who moved to New York on a short-term contract last September during Matt Taylor's managerial tenure.

“Sam did well for us, but he was at the older end of the age spectrum. One of the deciding factors was his age and the potential for him to pick up more injuries as he gets another year older.

“The intensity of games in League One was another factor. Would he be able to fulfil a full season?”

Despite picking up hamstring and knee problems during his time with Rotherham, Clucas still managed to play in 33 games and score a Goal-of-the-Season volley in a 1-1 home draw with Sunderland. He was sidelined for all three of Evans’ matches in charge.

The Millers have gone on to sign two even older midfielders in Liam Kelly and Alex MacDonald, who are both 34, although the club remain committed to lowering the average age of their squad.

Bringing in players who have demonstrated a real desire to wear a Millers shirt has been a key part of this summer's recruitment drive.

“I know Steve had conversations with every player at the end of last season,” Scott said. “Sam wasn't champing at the bit to stay.

“If we had an inkling that a player didn't have a 100 per cent appetite to stay we were quite happy to cut them adrift and move on and look for players who wanted to come and sign.”

May brought 16 players departures and there have been three more - goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, midfielder Jamie Lindsay and right-back Peter Kioso - since then.

Against that, there have been ten new arrivals and there are more to come as Rotherham gear up for August 10 opening day at Exeter City.Scott added: “I'm not saying for one minute that Sam turned down a deal - he didn't. We didn't get to that point.