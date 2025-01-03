Rotherham United attacker Sam Nombe. Picture: Jim Brailsford

STEVE Evans gesticulated furiously across the pitch and barked orders at one of his players.

Not for the first time this season, Sam Nombe was the target of the Rotherham United boss's ire.

Some people might call it too much criticism, the Millers attacker prefers to regard it as tough love.

“He's just trying to push me to be the best player that I can be,” Nombe said. “I don't mind that kind of treatment.”

The incident came early on in last month's home match against Northampton Town and the 26-year-old responded with one of his best displays of the season as his side ran out 3-0 victors.

“It's a way of showing he cares about me and how I play and how I can improve,” Nombe said. “I try to take it on board and show him what I'm capable of by putting in positive performances.”

The player suffered an ankle injury in the Boxing Day encounter with Wigan Athletic but made a quick recovery and was available three days later for the draw with Stockport County.

The Millers’ record signing should be in the side for the League One clash at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Nombe was signed from Exeter City as a centre-forward and Rotherham paid a seven-figure fee for the first time in their history to fight off competition from other clubs and lure him away from the south west in 2023.

This term, he's done some of his best work on the left in a three-man frontline with Jonson Clarke-Harris and Mallik Wilks and hasn't been fazed by the switch in position.

“I'm used to playing centrally so that is a bit of a preference, but I started my career out wide,” the former MK Dons man said. “I know the aspects of that role and what's needed.”

The Millers are in need of points this weekend and face a tough challenge in getting any at the John Smith's Stadium against opposition who have been camped in the play-off places this season.

Going into their New Year's Day fixture at Wigan, Huddersfield hadn't lost in the league since Birmingham City lowered their colours at St Andrew's on October 1.

That was a 13-game streak that brought ten victories and three draws.

Rotherham ended a 23-month barren away spell with an October win at Cambridge United but, heading into yesterday's trip to Lincoln City, hadn't managed another league win on their travels.

“You don't get up the table if you don't have good form on the road,” Nombe said.

Evans’ men won the August home fixture against Huddersfield 2-1 with goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Wilks.

Nombe believes better times are ahead if he remains in tandem with that pair.

“Jonno is very effective at scoring,” he said. “Mallik is direct with a lot of flair.”