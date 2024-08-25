Rotherham United midfielder Christ Tiehi. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

MIDFIELD man Christ Tiehi missed out on Rotherham United's trip to Wycombe Wanderers because of injury, manager Steve Evans has revealed.

The 26-year-old was absent as the Millers slipped to a 2-0 League One loss against the Chairboys yesterday and his boss has yet to put a date on his return.

“He's feeling his groin,” said Evans after watching his team fail to convert numerous openings at Adams Park before being hit by a 70th-minute goal from Cameron Humphreys and a late penalty from old boy Kieran Sadlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two other first-team starters were also unavailable, with right-back Joe Rafferty sidelined by a groin issue and centre-half Sean Raggett out with a twisted knee.

Rotherham United midfielder Christ Tiehi. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

Evans described the time frame of their recoveries as “days” but couldn't say for definite that they'll be available for next Saturday's visit of Huddersfield Town.

“If this game had been next week, they'd play probably,” he said.

The second-placed Terriers will travel to AESSEAL New York Stadium for a Yorkshire derby looking to extend their 100 per cent record of three wins from their opening three league outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham, who are expected to challenge at the top end of the table, are in 21st spot and still seeking their first third-tier victory.

The summer transfer window closes next Friday and Evans wants to bring in a midfielder and a ‘number 10’ to strengthen his rebuilt squad.

The manager says that his concentration, for now, is on Tuesday's Carabao Cup second-round clash at League Two Fleetwood Town and he will leave matters in the hands of director of football recruitment Rob Scott over the next couple of days.

“Fleetwood is my focus,” he said. “I'll let Rob Scott get on with his job. He knows who we'd like to add to the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're not very far away at all. The league table will show different - three games in and we've not had a win - but we're going in the right direction.

“We need to get the front end of the pitch right, we need to score some goals.”