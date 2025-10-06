Rotherham United centre-half Lenny Agbaire. Picture: Jim Brailsford

THOSE might be the most valuable two points we’ll ever drop.

Lenny Agbaire is going to be good. Probably very good. Games like the one he had against Bradford will help him become the player he’s going to be.

Games like that teach you decision-making. They teach you what it takes to be the leader of a defence. They teach you how to calibrate the reward of backing yourself to be quicker and stronger than your opponent against the risk of it going wrong.

Absorb those lessons and a couple of million quid gets added to the eventual transfer fee. So, long term, we’ll probably be glad of those stumbles.

Still, in the here and now, we needed the win. We’re in that place where it’ll take a couple of victories in a row to get out of the relegation mire. We’ve not shown the mental strength to achieve that the last few times that we've been here.

Those times were in a higher league, of course. And, on those occasions, we didn’t show any of the graceful lightness of touch and incisive passing that brought the goals against Bradford. So, we don’t need to panic.

Probably. Not quite yet.

Thing is, teams that can score goals like the ones we scored against Bradford don’t get relegated. Teams that concede goals like the ones we conceded against Bradford do.

That inconclusiveness is all over our season. We put the squad together very late. We’ve been so plagued by injuries we haven’t seen our first team play yet. We’ve shown signs of really exciting, slick, sophisticated football. We’ve given goals away that junior football teams would be ashamed of.

We’re being asked to show faith, but without the confidence that faith will be rewarded. This is new, or at least, it’s been a while since we’ve been here.

The Great Confidence Trick of New York, perpetrated in large part by Steve Evans, was that, with the new stadium, we were a Championship club. We might need to learn some stuff off the pitch, but, basically, we were convinced that that was our level.

Relegation? It was a blip. So when Paul Warne got some pelters for having us below mid-table, it was because we were underperforming our “natural” level.

That confidence leached away last season and is almost gone now. Asking for faith is a tough sell, when every setback cuts away at the idea of who we are.

You can see what this side could be. Slick, enterprising, fluid going forward, strong, athletic, raw in defence. A handy third-division team, at risk of getting in trouble if things go badly, and capable of challenging at the top if they don’t.

A project requiring time and patience.

And a reset. Are we up for that?