What Matt Hamshaw has made of Sean Raggett's Rotherham United comeback
The defender has been in the side for the last two League One matches after fighting back from a knee issue that restricted him to just 11 outings and ruled him out of action from early February onwards.
A fresh season has brought a fresh start and the 31-year-old is set to keep his place for Saturday's clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium against Wigan Athletic.
“He's played two 90 minutes in about six months,” Hamshaw said. “I'm pleased that they've been the last two Saturdays. He'll only get better. He's a warrior of a bloke, he's a big character. We need him fit and playing games.”
Raggett's first appearance came in the 1-0 loss at Stevenage and he followed that up with another one in the 3-0 defeat at Cardiff City. He has been strong in the air but has, understandably, looked rusty at times following such a protracted lay-off.
Against the Bluebirds, his loose pass across his own penalty area led to the home side rounding off their victory.
“Sean's done okay,” Hamshaw said. “I thought that he didn't do much wrong at Stevenage.
“He'll obviously be disappointed with the third goal we conceded at Cardiff. I was disappointed with us, as a team, with all three goals we gave away there.
“I'm sure that as the games keep coming he'll get better and better.”