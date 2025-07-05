Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Rotherham United last season. Picture: Jim Brailsford

JONSON Clarke-Harris looks set for a new challenge abroad after cutting short his stay with Rotherham United.

Media in Turkey are reporting that the striker is signing for Istanbul side Pendikspor following his departure from the Millers halfway through the two-year deal he signed last summer.

He could be reunited with last season's Rotherham loanee, Mallik Wilks, who is said to be joining the same club.

Clarke-Harris parted company with the League One Millers earlier this week by mutual consent and has accepted a financial settlement from them.

The former League One Golden Boot winner agreed a lucrative deal last summer as he became the first arrival under then-boss Steve Evans but endured a poor year in South Yorkshire, scoring only eight times in 33 appearances.

New manager Matt Hamshaw had informed the player in May that he wasn't in his future plans and encouraged him to find a new club.

Pendikspor play in the 1.Lig, the second tier of Turkish football, following their relegation from the top-flight Super Lig in 2024.

A picture of Clarke-Harris appearing to be dining out in Turkey with Wilks is circulating on social media.

The 30-year-old, had a spell with Rotherham a decade ago before going on to become a prolific scorer with Bristol Rovers and then Peterborough United for whom he twice topped the third-tier goal chart.

He was heralded as a marquee capture when he returned to AESSEAL New York Stadium but suffered an injury in pre-season training and never found his top form afterwards.

Hamshaw arrived in late March and never gave the centre-forward a start in the final eight matches of the campaign.