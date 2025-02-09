Rotherham United's Pelly Mpanzu on his debut against Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans overcame his disappointment to single out two players for praise after Rotherham United's League One clash with Shrewsbury Town.

The 15th-placed Millers slipped to a 2-1 home defeat and lost ground on many teams above them, but the boss found time to appreciate the contributions of new loanee Pelly Mpanzu and substitute Jordan Hugill.

Mpanzu managed to last the full match, despite being short of game-time, following his switch from Luton Town and enjoyed an encouraging debut.

“I thought he took a little while to get into the game, 20/25 minutes or so,” Evans said. “I think he controlled a lot of it in the second half when we needed pace and power and strength. Pelly did his job after the break.

The Millers had the lion's share of possession and goal attempts against the Shews but fell behind in the 68th minute and then conceded again only seconds after grabbing a 77th-minute equaliser.

Scorer Hakeem Odoffin was at fault for the Shrews' opener, losing out in a challenge with John Marquis, and then a failed bid to play the offside trap led to the winner.

“Horrific defending is the difference between a good result and a bad one,” Evans said.

Hugill hasn't started a league contest for three months and has become a peripheral figure at the club.

Jordan Hugill in possession for Rotherham United against Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

However, the striker came on at half-time and made a big difference after a first half in which neither goalkeeper was called into serious action.

Only a wonder-save from former Rotherham loan shot-stopper Jamal Blackman prevented him scoring and he was involved in a passage of play that left his manager appealing in vain for a spot-kick.

Evans said: “I said to Jordan: ‘This is where you go and do your talking: on the pitch, not in my office.’ He grasped his chance.

“He was a presence, he put himself about, he won headers against good defenders, he set up three or four balls around the edge of the box. We should have had a penalty through his play. Their guy brings the ball back with his arm. He's gone out and given it a real go.

“It's a brilliant save from his header, a top-drawer save.”