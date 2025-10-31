Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United will be nearly £50,000 richer if they make progress in the FA Cup at the expense of Swindown Town tomorrow.

The first-round tie at AESSEAL New York Stadium pits Matt Hamshaw’s League One team against one of the sides leading the promotion race in the division below.

The Millers will pocket £47,750 in prize money if they win while a defeat would see them bank £15,800.

Rotherham have already financially benefitted from cup competition this season, having reached the knockout stages of the Vertu Trophy.

Making it through the group phase has been worth £40,000 to the club – £20,000 in participation money and £10,000 for each of their victories over Oldham Athletic and Manchester City Under-21s.

Meanwhile, Swindon are in second spot in the fourth tier and are behind leaders Walsall only on goal difference.

They have in their ranks experienced frontman Ollie Palmer who played a big part in Wrexham’s rise from the National League to the Championship.

Left-back Finley Munroe has a swollen ankle and is being monitored by medical staff.

One to watch

Aaron Drinan is in the best form of his career and is Swindon's top scorer this season, with ten goals in 14 outings. The 27-year-old striker joined Town from Leyton Orient in February 2024 and struggled last term when he hit the target only three times in 33 games. The Cork-born former Republic of Ireland under-21 international moved to England in 2017 to join Ipswich Town after catching the eye in his homeland with Cork City and Waterford.

Form guide

Millers: DWWWWW

Swindon: WWLDDL

Swindon have had home draws in their last two league matches - 2-2 against Notts County and then 0-0 with Colchester United – and lost 3-2 on their own soil to West Ham United Under-21s in the Vertu Trophy on Tuesday.

In 30 matches between the clubs since 1963, Rotherham have seven wins and Swindon 19.

Past meetings

May 3 2014, League One: Swindon 1 Millers 2

Wes Thomas 2

Oct 12 2013, League One: Millers 0 Swindon 4

Jan 14 2012, League Two: Millers 1 Swindon 2

Alex Revell

Sep 3 2011, League Two: Swindon 3 Millers 2

Revell 2

Feb 18 2006, League One: Swindon 2 Millers 3

Martin Butler 3, Shaun Barker

Dec 3 2005, League One: Millers 0 Swindon 1

Last clash

Rotherham rounded off their regular 2013/14 League One season with a last-day 2-1 win at the County Ground before going on to secure a place in the Championship by beating Preston North End and Leyton Orient in the play-offs. Wes Thomas put them 2-0 in front in the first half an hour before Michael Smith - who would later join the Millers pulled a goal back for the home team with a second-half penalty.

Opposition boss

The vastly-experienced Ian Holloway has been in charge of Swindon for the last 12 months after taking a four-year break from management. The 62-year-old's previous clubs include Queens Park Rangers, Blackpool, Crystal Palace, Millwall and Grimsby Town. In his playing days, he was a midfielder who spent much of his long career with Bristol Rovers. Holloway is one of the few bosses to reach the 1,000-game milestone, and he has managed in the Premier League with Blackpool and Palace.

Man in the middle

Martin Woods made his EFL debut in April 2022 and had his first experience of the Millers last season when he refereed the 2-1 home win over Lincoln City in December. This term, he has shown 39 yellow cards and sent off one player in ten outings. One of those matches was Rotherham's 1-0 home win over Exeter City in early September. He spent four years in the National League before moving up to Leagues One and Two.

The odds

Rotherham are being tipped to win, with the bookies offering a home success at 23/20 and a Swindon victory at 39/20. A draw is 12/5.