Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans has revealed the two main striker targets Rotherham United were chasing during the transfer window.

The Millers were keen on a loan deal for Celtic youngster Johnny Kenny – and came close to landing the 21-year-old – while Liverpool teenager Jayden Danns, who eventually went to Sunderland on a temporary deal, was also of interest.

Kenny, who bagged 20 goals in 38 matches on loan with League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers last season, was set to move to AESSEAL New York Stadium until his parent club decided to keep him north of the border when their own bid to sign a frontman failed.

A loan for Danns was always a long shot, Evans conceded.

“We tried on two striker fronts, one early in the window, one all the way through the window,” the boss said. “One went off to Sunderland and one didn't move at all. We were disappointed about that.

“We'd have loved to have had Johnny. We'd have loved to have had the boy, Danns. We were probably aiming a bit high in the sky with that one.

“They were the type of players we were trying to attract. At one stage, it looked like Johnny was coming. It fell through very late on.”

Kenny, a Republic of Ireland youth international, joined Celtic from Irish side Sligo Rovers in 2022 and has made two substitute appearances for the Scottish giants this term.

Danns, aged 19, has played for Liverpool in the Premier League and Champions League.

Rotherham brought in three loan midfielders during the January window – Louie Sibley, Dan Gore and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu – and also added centre-forward Josh Kayode to their numbers following his return from Shrewsbury Town.

Six players left: midfielder Christ Tiehi, left-back Cohen Bramall, centre-half Jamie McCart, loan attackers Joe Hungbo and Esapa Osong and forward Ciaran McGuckin who headed to Yeovil Town for a second loan spell.

“Bar one position, which we all know is a striker, we had a very successful window,” Evans said. “To bring in three players of the quality of Louie, Dan and Pelly Ruddock is a huge, huge plus for us.”

The League One Millers are at home to Shrewsbury Town tomorrow and will be without a number of players through injury.

Mallick Wilks (groin), Jonson Clarke-Harris (calf), Shaun McWilliams (hamstring) and Alex MacDonald (groin) are all unavailable, Evans said.