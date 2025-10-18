Jamal Baptiste in possession for Rotherham United against Leyton Orient. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United stretched their unbeaten run to four matches and climbed out of the drop zone as they saw off the challenge of free-scoring Leyton Orient at AESSEAL New York Stadium this afternoon.

A deserved, hard-fought victory lifted them from 22nd to 16th spot in League One and set them up for next week’s derby clash at South Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley.

The goal came from substitute Sam Nombe who needed only 11 minutes after his half-time introduction to pounce in front of the North Stand and add to the Millers’ gathering momentum.

The team were applauded off by an appreciative crowd at the final whistle after recording only their second league clean sheet of the season.

Rotherham should have taken a third-minute lead when Joe Powell's pass sent Ar'Jany Martha racing clear only for the attacker to place his shot on the bounce too close to goakeeper Killian Cahill.

Orient had arrived at New York as joint-top scorers in the division but also with its worst defensive record and the Millers opened them up a couple of times in the early stages without managing to make anything of it.

Matt Hamshaw's men were having the better of the contest but half-time came without further clear sights of goal for either side.

The Millers were without striker Martin Sherif, who had been expected to start, and centre-back Lenny Agbaire and wing-back Reece James were also missing, having failed to recover from groin and hamstring issues respectively.

Rotherham were hit by a further blow when Denzel Hall had to pull out of the side during the warm-up through illness and was replaced by substitute Kian Spence, leaving the home team with a six-man bench.

With Sherif absent, attacker Martha was pitched into the starting 11 despite having returned from international duty with Curacao only on the eve of the contest.

A welcome sight among the subs was centre-half Sean Raggett, fit again after a quad injury suffered in August.

Nombe had already made a difference with his sharp running and he was in the right place at the right time in the 56th minute.

Joe Rafferty delivered the ball to the back post, Jamal Baptiste headed back across goal and there was Rotherham's number 10 to divert the ball over the line.

Rotherham sat back for a spell and Cameron Dawson had to tip a hoisted ball from Tayo Adaramola over the bar before they came back at the visitors and Shaun McWilliams shot wide from just outside the penalty area.

The Millers were relieved to see Sonny Perkins shoot wide late on when Dawson couldn’t hold on to a cross.

The keeper redeemed himself with a superb double save, before an equally stunning Zak Jules block, to help his side hold on to a really important three-point haul.

Rotherham (3-4-3): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty, , Zak Jules, Jamal Baptiste; Shaun McWilliams (Sean Raggett 81), Dan Gore, Kian Spence, Joe Powell; Arjany Martha (Dru Yearwood 90+2), Jordan Hugill (Liam Kelly 81), Josh Benson (Sam Nombe H-T). Subs not used: Ted Cann, Kian Spence, Jack Holmes.

Orient (3-4-1-2): Killian Cahill; Omar Beckles, Dan Happe, Jack Simpson (Sonny Perkins 77); Sean Clare (Azeem Abdulai 89), Tyreeq Bakinson (Josh Koroma 77), Idris El Mizouni, Tayo Adaramola (Jack Moorhouse 77); Charlie Wellens; Dom Ballard, Arron Connolly (Tom James 77). Subs not used: Tommy Simkin, Demetri Mitchell.

Goals: Nombe 56 (Rotherham)

Referee: Scott Oldham (Lancashire)

Attendance: 8,057 (539)