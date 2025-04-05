Liam Kelly in first-half action for Rotherham United against Blackpool. Picture: Jim Brailsford

THE cheers rang out before kick-off to mark Matt Hamshaw's AESSEAL New York Stadium homecoming.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They rang out even louder at the final whistle this afternoon as the occasion brought the fledgling manager his second win in two games since his return to the Millers last week.

It came with a dash of wonderful last-gasp drama as the Millers struck in the 90th minute to take all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once a coach at the club, Hamshaw is looking very much the right fit as the leader of a team who climbed to 14th spot in League One by seeing off Blackpool on a New York day that will live long in the memory.

Liam Kelly in first-half action for Rotherham United against Blackpool. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Supporters had returned in their droves to welcome the new man and he and assistant Andy Warrington were given a rousing reception when they walked out on to the pitch to applaud the crowd.

There was almost a start that no-one wanted after 15 seconds when Sonny Carey was clean through but goalkeeper Cameron Dawson came to the rescue with an important save.

The Millers quickly settled and played some attractive football in the opening stages without being able to fashion any clear-cut opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans warmed to what they were seeing and got behind their side, although they were quietened when Sam Nombe took a blow to the head and stayed down for a long time.

Happily, the striker was okay to continue and was soon playing a part in his side taking the lead.

A Reece James long throw fell to him in the six-yard area in the 26th minute and he helped it into the path of Mallik Wilks who was denied by a good save from Harry Tyrer before Hakeem Odoffin fired the ball into the roof of the net on the follow-up.

New York was more vibrant than it had been all season and Rotherham continued to impress with slick passing and sharp movement, but Blackpool are one of the form teams in the division and refused to be cowed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders had lost only twice in 2025 to move close to a play-off place and it required a fine, full-stretch stop from Dawson to deny Carey a 25-yard equaliser.

As half-time approached, they could have found themselves further behind, however, as Louie Sibley let fly with a terrific effort that Tyrer did well to turn around his near post.

Rotherham thought they'd gone further in front on 45 minutes when Louie shot again and Wilks turned in the rebound, but an offside flag ruled out the 'goal'.

The Millers were clapped off at the break.

With injuries depriving him of seven potential first-teamers, Hamshaw had named the same starting 11 and bench that had triumphed 2-0 at Northampton Town in midweek in his first match at the helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Blackpool's squad was former Millers goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell.

The Seasiders made three changes at the break and within three minutes one of the substitutes, Jake Beesley, got the better of Cameron Humphreys and hooked a shot wide.

At the other end, Sibley ran at the opposition and played in Nombe who was thwarted at close range by Tyrer.

Blackpool were more dangerous after their half-time shake-up but the hour mark passed with the home side still in the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 69 minutes, a slashed clearance fell to Pelly Mpanzu but the Millers man, at the back post, could only blaze the ball over the bar into the North Stand while, seconds later, Sibley again ran in on goal and his effort was deflected for a corner.

Blackpool had pressed for much of the second period and were rewarded on 81 minutes when a tired Liam Kelly leg brought down James Husband and Carey scored from the penalty spot.

Odoffin produced a stunning goal-saving block as the clock ticked down and then the Millers came agonisingly close to retaking the lead in the 88th minute when substitute Jack Holmes sent a shot arrowing towards the top corner only for Tyrer to pull off the save of the contest.

Seasiders sub Jake Beesley was sent off for a second yellow-card offence and then came one of the moments of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regular time was virtually up when a Nombe header found its way to the back post and Joe Rafferty was on hand to gloriously force home his first goal since his summer arrival.

The fans had returned. They'd all stayed to the end. And the scenes at the final whistle were a sight to behold.

Rotherham (3-4-1-2): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys; Pelly Mpanzu, Liam Kelly (Jack Holmes 87), Joe Powell, Reece James; Louie Sibley; Sam Nombe (Jonson Clarke-Harris 90+2), Mallik Wilks (Jordan Hugill 68). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Jake Hull, Harrison Duncan, Kane Richardson.

Blackpool (4-4-2): Harry Tyrer; Odeluga Offiah, Olly Casey, James Husband, Hayden Coulson; Rob Apter (Sammy Silvera H-T), Lee Evans (Tom Bloxham 35), Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey; Ashley Fletcher (Jake Beesley H-T), Niall Ennis (CJ Hamilton H-T). Subs not used: Richard O'Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Matt Pennington.

Goals: Odoffin 26, Rafferty 90 (Rotherham); Carey pen 81 (Blackpool)

Referee: Elliot Bell (Merseyside)

Attendance: 9,172 (1,076)