David Rawson.

I BLAME the Birkenhead electricity supply.

I think we’d have beaten Burton, gone on to beat Wigan and so be somewhere around the fringes of the play-offs now. Which would be a pretty decent start to the season, given injuries and the change in direction over the summer.

This is a team that needs a couple of wins on the bounce to get going. Realistically, it’s going to take back-to-back home games to achieve that.

Hugill gave us the lead against Wimbledon, turning on a sixpence, a unit of currency that it feels like was still legal tender the last time we put in a convincing away performance. Was anyone confident we’d hold on, still less build on it?

Answer: no.

And that’s not just us watching. It’s a lack of belief that seems to run through the DNA of the team, too. We spend long periods of away games playing an oddly detached sort of game, like the team’s waiting to see how it will hand the initiative to the opponents.

Even the bigger characters, the experienced pros, seem almost helpless: they know the game is going to slip away, they’re just not sure what it will look like when it does.

This time round? A well-placed potshot that was in motion long enough to allow you to hope it might get deflected by a defender or a goalkeeper, and a bit of grappling that went beyond the usual penalty-area wrestling because the Wimbledon man got the run on his marker and we panicked. Not quite a giveaway, but definitely a jumble sale of a defeat.

Time was, we relished away games. You need a special sort of psychology to enjoy spoiling the enjoyment of the majority of people watching a game. We used to have that mastered.

Belting out ‘We only need ten men’ as we won away at Northampton, after Branston got two bookings in the first 15 minutes. Take your pick of miserly, scrappy, niggly wins away from home under Evans.

Not now. And not for years.

Warne’s teams, in the Championship, played too many away games with the fear that they would prove not to be good enough. That fear became a conviction, especially under Richardson who ended up setting us up to not lose too badly.

We’ve not recovered. Evans couldn’t shake the inferiority complex out of our psyche, and, so far, neither can Hamshaw.

The first sign of a setback, and we fold.

You can give due respect to your opposition without fearing them. You can be mindful of the home team’s threat and still play on the front foot.

And we need to. Because we can’t go on effectively forfeiting half of our fixtures every season.