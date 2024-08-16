Trialist goalkeeper Giosue Bellagambi plays against Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

GOALKEEPER Giosue Bellagambi is impressing on trial at Rotherham United and could earn himself a permanent contract at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Manager Steve Evans, who wants back-up for senior shot-stoppers Dillon Phillips and Cameron Dawson, likes what he has seen of the former Huddersfield Town youngster so far.

The 22-year-old Uganda international is due to link up with the squad again as the club decide whether a deal is viable.

“We're expecting him in at the back end of this week,” Evans said. “He's a good kid, he's done everything right. It's just about whether we can bring him in or not.”

The Croydon-born keeper made substitute appearances in friendlies with Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers.

The battle is raging between Phillips and Dawson for the first-team jersey. The former played well in a League One 1-0 loss at Exeter City and the latter matched that display in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup 2-1 win over Crewe Alexandra.

“We've got two brilliant number ones,” Evans said. “Whichever goalkeeper I pick on Saturday, I can't look at the other one. I have a tough decision to make there.

“Dillon kept it to 1-0 last Saturday. Cam made three saves against Crewe where I thought: ‘Cameron Dawson, I love you, Son, I want to give you a kiss.’ You can see these two contesting it every single game.”

Meanwhile, young striker Josh Ayres has joined Buxton on a month's loan.