Rotherham United forward Same Nombe. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are hoping to have attacker Sam Nombe back from injury and in their squad for tonight's league One home clash with Cambridge United.

The record signing has missed the last two matches with a hamstring issue but is on the mend and may be a late inclusion in the matchday 18.

Speaking yesterday afternoon at the Millers Roundwood training ground, manager Steve Evans said: "Sam's been out on the grass today. We'll make a decision tomorrow when we speak to the medical staff.

"I walked past him today and he was smashing some balls into the top corner. I laughed and said: 'It's either the top corner or the trees, Sammy.'"

If available, Nombe is likely to be on the bench as the man who has replaced him, Andre Green, is set to start again after scoring twice and providing three assists since coming into the side.

Another striker, Jonson Clarke-Harris, has also sat out two games and Evans has given no clear indication on his fitness as the U's head to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The boss said on the eve of last Saturday's loss at Burton Albion that the 30-year-old, who has been nursing a calf complaint, was being assessed by the club's physios.

Thirteenth-placed Rotherham are this evening seeking to get their push for the top 10 back on track after their six-match unbeaten run came to an end with a surprise 4-2 reverse at the Pirelli Stadium.

Drop-zone Cambridge have travelled to South Yorkshire buoyed by a 3-2 home triumph over Mansfield three days ago. That was their first win in nine matches and they are in 22nd spot.

The Millers' last two home matches have brought dominant performances over Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic and Evans is calling on supporters to replicate the backing they gave during those two victories.

"We need the fans to be like they were against Bolton, like they were against Charlton," he said. "They'll get effort from the boys. Let's hope we get the quality out of the bag as well."