ZAK Jules will be missing from the Rotherham United party that travels to North Wales this afternoon for tomorrow's League One clash with promotion-chasing Wrexham.

The centre-half has been ruled out by a hamstring injury he picked up in last Tuesday's win over Leyton Orient.

He could be sidelined for up to a fortnight, according to manager Steve Evans, after a scan revealed a minor tear.

"It's a grade one, which can be seven to 14 days," the boss said this morning. "Zak is a quick healer."

The Millers are low on centre-backs as Sean Raggett is also in the treatment room, so Cameron Humphreys is expected to move from his defensive midfield role to partner Hakeem Odoffin at the heart of the backline.

There is better news on right-back Joe Rafferty who has been absent for the last two matches because of a virus that kept him away from the club's Roundwood base and saw him lose several kilos.

The full-back has returned to training and could make the matchday 18 for the contest at the Racecourse Ground.

"He's still coming on the scales a little bit lighter than normal but his weight has gone back up," Evans said.

"He's in contention for tomorrow. He trained really well yesterday and he's training again today. It's good to have him back out on the grass. He looks fresh, eager and ready.

"We know that when Raffs is at his best he is as good as any right-back in the league."

Rotherham will kick off in 14th spot tomorrow and eyeing a climb into the top half of the table as they seek a third successive victory.

Wrexham, who have lost only one of their last 10 games, are third, two points behind second-placed Wycombe Wanderers.