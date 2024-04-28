g

This was the final road trip in a wretched Championship campaign for Rotherham United and Millers supporters were on a mission to enjoy themselves.

So what if their team had been already relegated for nearly a month? Who cared, right at this moment, that there hadn't been a single victory to cheer on their travels all season?

The conga duly built in number as it threaded its way left and right through the seats at Ashton Gate in the second half of the clash with midtable Bristol City.

The Rotherham United conga gathers momentum at Bristol City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

No-one missed a beat in arguably the best show of footwork seen away from AESSEAL New York Stadium all season.

Their team were losing, of course they were. Four away draws have been the sum of Rotherham's efforts on their travels and Saturday's 2-0 triumph for the Robins was as routine as it was predictable.

“Listen, Bristol City were by far the better side today,” said Steve Evans, less than a fortnight into his mission to revive the club with whom he sparked spectacular success a decade ago.

The Millers are trying under their new boss but, riven by injuries that have plagued their campaign and with one or two hearts not as big as pay packets, they simply haven't been good enough for the division.

Pre-match pints for the Rotherham United traffic cones at Bristol City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“I thought the performance was very workmanlike,” the new manager said. “There was lots of energy, lots of industry.”

Midway through the first half, with the score still goalless, Tom Eaves found himself clean through but shot too close to Max O'Leary and, not long afterwards, the Millers were made to pay for that profligacy.

City's Tommy Conway was clear, keeper Dillon Phillips - playing his first league game of the season in place of Viktor Johansson - thought about a challenge and decided against it.

That didn't stop the Robins striker going to ground anyway and he put his team ahead from the spot once referee Charles Breakspear had been conned by the tumble.

The final Rotherham United away day of the season. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“There were a couple of key moments in the first half that could have changed the game,” Evans said. “Tom went through and should have done better than hit the keeper.

“There were two sides to his game today. I thought he worked incredibly hard and didn't give their defenders a minute's peace. Often, strikers are judged on big moments and that was a big moment for us. If you go in front you get a bit of momentum and Bristol City get a little bit nervous.

“They get a penalty for what looks like a dive. The boy's overrun the ball and leapt over Dillon. I'm really disappointed with the decision to give the penalty

“There's a lot of learning I'm going through in this short period of time before the end of the season. The ones I feel for are the supporters who travelled such a long way.”

Ah, the supporters. Many of them were in fancy dress for the occasion and sombreros were out in force, the Power Rangers watched on with interest, Ali G joined in the protests against the ref and Viking hats were everywhere in honour of a Viking not even playing.

Two traffic cones near the back row were being ignored by Millers left-back Cohen Bramall who was breaking the speed limit as he veered up and down the left flank.

Evans appreciated the impromptu dance as much as anyone. “I think the fans have entertained themselves today, haven't they,” he smiled.

Hakeem Odoffin's header before the interval required a sharp save from O'Leary but, otherwise, City dominated and Phillips justified his place in the team with a number of crucial interventions.

Chances for the Robins, changes coming up for the Millers in the summer.

“That's not a Rotherham United performance for me,” Evans said. “I can't stand here and say it's a performance that I want, the supporters want, the chairman wants, everyone wants.

“I've just said to the players: ‘It's not how we will go about our business whatever level we play at.’”

Thirteen minutes after the restart, Scott Twine's free-kick from 25 out nestled in the corner of the goal. Real time suggested Phillips might have got across his goal a little quicker, replays argued it was more about the perfect accuracy of the strike.

And that was that. Nothing else really happened. City had another gear they could have gone to if necessary and Evans knew it. "We understand we were a long way second today," he said.

The Millers had travelled with only six substitutes, two of whom were goalkeepers. The boss won't allow it to be like that next term.

“You look at the bench and think: ‘Where are we going with that?’ he said. “I'd like to come back here ‘ready’. I've lost many games away from home through my career but that was a long afternoon today. We want a lot more shorter afternoons.”

At the final whistle, Rotherham's players went over to applaud the near-500-strong gathering that had provided the most memorable part of the afternoon.

“There are a lot of fans who I've met in the last ten days or so and they've been very fair in what they've said about the team giving up when they go a goal down,” Evans said.

“We never gave up at any stage today, we never gave up against Birmingham (0-0 home draw) a week earlier. That's a step in the right direction.”

It is. But the conga steps were better.

Bristol C (3-4-2-1): Max O'Leary; George Tanner, Rob Dickie, Haydon Roberts; Ross McCarorie, Matty James (Jason Knight 62), Joe Williams, Cameron Pring (Elijah Morrison 86); Anis Mehmeti (Mark Sykes 62), Scott Twine (Andy King 81); Tommy Conway (Nahki Wells 62). Subs not used: Stefan Bajic, Harry Cornick, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Dire Mebude.

Rotherham (4-4-2): Dillon Phillips; Seb Revan (Femi Seriki 68), Lee Peltier, Cameron Humphreys, Cohen Bramall; Ollie Rathbone (Ben Hatton 88), Andy Rinomhota, Hakeem Odoffin, Arvin Appiah (Grant Hall H-T); Tom Eaves, Jordan Hugill (Sam Nombe 68). Subs not used: Viktor Johansson, Nat Ford.

Goals: Conway 32 pen, Twine 58 (Bristol C).

Referee: Charles Breakspear (Surrey).