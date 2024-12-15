Rotherham United comeback kid Andre Green celebrates his goal against Northampton Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ANDRE Green acknowledged the crowd as AESSEAL New York Stadium rose to acknowledge him.

The smile on his face as he left the pitch was even bigger than the contribution he'd made to Rotherham United's best day of the season so far.

On his first league start since October 2023, the attacker had scored his ever-goal for the club, he'd got himself an assist, he'd made his watching loved ones cry, he'd touched the hearts of every home supporter now climbing to their feet to applaud him off.

Fourteen months of injury misery had just given way to 71 glorious minutes of comeback joy.

Starting against Northampton Town on Saturday came as a shock to a player still in the early stages of his return.

But the silky danger of his display was no surprise to a manager delighted and excited in equal measure to finally have him at his disposal.

“In Andre's first passing drill in training, I turned to (number two) Paul Raynor and said ‘There's a player’,” said Steve Evans. “He's a game-changer, a massive talent.

“I said to him before the game: ‘Give us everything you've got.’ His quality in taking the ball, his quality of pass ... just look at the timing of his run and the pass for our second goal.

Andre Green makes it 3-0 to Rotherham United against Northampton Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“He's absolute class. He's unlucky not to set up three or four more goals today. To see him get the goal was wonderful.

“I had a brief look towards his family. Wow. They'll be immensely proud and his heart will be the size of Big Ben tonight.”

Maybe it was Green's influence, maybe it was other key players leaving the treatment room, maybe it was a combination of both ... whatever, this was the team display that Evans has been promising and promising once he had most of his men available.

Jonson Clarke-Harris scored twice, Green helped himself to Rotherham's third and the poor old Cobblers could have conceded six.

Talk of a surge towards the top ten that had seemed so fanciful during the slip to 20th spot suddenly took on more meaning. Three points in the final home match before Santa Claus comes calling lifted the Millers to 17th and a raft of teams are within catching distance.

The home side, set up to attack and showing the intent to do just that, needed only two minutes seven seconds to go in front.

Sam Nombe crossed from the left and Clarke-Harris, a striker whose reputation has been made on power, produced the most delicate of headers to leave visiting goalkeeper Nik Tzanev stranded.

The same combination should have brought a second goal but this time Tzanev made the save.

No matter. Green had already been catching the eye when, moments after Northampton's one serious attempt on target, a 33rd-minute shot by Cameron McGeehan kept out by Dillon Phillips, he took possession on the right and spotted Clarke-Harris in the middle

A difficult task was made to look simple as the ball arrowed to the feet of his teammate who doubled the advantage.

“Andre's the one player who can put that pass right on the money for Jonno,” said Evans.

A mere assist wasn't enough for a man running on adrenaline and dreams and Green was on hand in the 49th minute to rifle the ball into the roof of the net after Clarke-Harris's header from a corner had taken a helpful touch off Nombe.

“We've said for a number of weeks that when we get our big players back we'll win matches,” Evans said. “An early goal helped. It was a brilliant finish by Jonno. The third one, you couldn't write the script any better.

“It could have been many more than three, it should have been many more than three.”

Little threats and combinations popped up everywhere. Mallik Wilks dribbled, Nombe dashed, Joe Powell darted, Green dribbled, dashed and darted.

Individually they were excellent; collectively, they were irresistible. At times, it could have been Pringle, Agard and Frecklington from Evans' 2013/14 New York vintage.

Powell smacked the bar from distance, Hakeem Odoffin smacked himself in frustration after putting a close-range header just over.

“The boys have taken criticism from supporters and deservedly so,” the manager said. “I've criticised them privately. I will say publicly that, to a man, they were outstanding today. That's the benchmark.”

Midway through the second half, Green took his leave: a quick hug with Clarke-Harris and then gratefully off into the arms of the medical department who have nursed him so well.

Rotherham remained in control and New York was awash with goodwill.

“Thank you to the fans,” Evans said. “They were good before the game, brilliant during it and really loud at the end. The Northampton fans can be loud, too, but they were deadly silent today. They know their team got boshed.”

The festive period is upon us: a four-game spell that has the power to make or break the season.

Spirits are suddenly, unexpectedly high after three straight wins, the most complete display of the campaign and a ‘game-changer’ in the ranks.

The song playing as the happy throng departed summed up the new-found optimism and what an improving side must now do.

Step Into Christmas.

Rotherham (4-2-1-3): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty, Hakeem Odoffin, Zak Jules, Reece James (Jamie McCart 90+5); Christ Tiehi (Liam Kelly H-T), Joe Powell (Alex MacDonald 90+3); Andre Green (Shaun McWilliams 71); Mallik Wilks, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Sam Nombe (Joe Hungbo 90+3). Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Jordan Hugill.

Northampton (4-1-3-2): Nik Tzanev; Akin Odimayo, Aaron McGowan (TJ Eyoma H-T), Jon Guthrie, Nesta Guinness-Walker; Sammy Chouchane (Tom Eaves H-T); Will Hondermarck (Ben Fox 69), Cameron McGeehan, Mitch Pinnock (Liam McCarron 69); Tyler Roberts, Sam Hoskins (Martyn Waghorn 69). Subs not used: James Dadge, Jordan Willis.

Goals: Clarke-Harris 3, 34, Green 49 (Rotherham)

Referee: Elliot Bell (Merseyside)

Attendance: 8,745 (659)