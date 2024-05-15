Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson. Picture Jim Brailsford

​​HUGE apologies to Jaden Philogene.

The Hull City attacker is one of the best players in the second tier but we just couldn't fit him into our Championship Team of the Year.

He was one of a number of left-sided attackers who dazzled against Rotherham United as the Millers slipped to relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But there is room for only one of them in our side and no-one shone quite as brightly in that role as Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville.

Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson. Picture Jim Brailsford

He gave Lee Peltier his toughest test of the season at AESSEAL New York Stadium. As for the match at Elland Road ... he was simply unplayable.

At the same time as the cheating ways of Patrick Bamford were turning your stomach, the talent and artistry of Summerville were lifting your heart.

So, sorry also to Jack Clarke (Sunderland), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton) and Anthony Musaba (Sheffield Wednesday). You were all brilliant on the left flank, but Summerville was that little bit better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This team is based purely on performances our Millers man, Paul Davis, saw with his own eyes as he watched 44 of the Millers' 46 league matches.

Ellis Simms scored a hat-trick for Coventry City against Rotherham but doesn't make the line-up because most strikers could have bagged a treble that shocking Tuesday night in March.

Plymouth Argyle's Morgan Whittaker and Norwich City's Jon Rowe looked princes of players when I watched them on TV but they didn't have their best matches against the Millers.

Other players who would have made the cut most years were Southampton's Armstrong duo, forward Adam and midfielder Stuart, Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Leeds forward Georginio Rutter and Norwich right-back Jack Stacey.

So, the chosen ones ...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No goalkeeper was better than Rotherham's own Viktor Johansson. Everyone in Millers circles knows how good the Viking is. Judging by the reaction on social media and on fans' forums, supporters of other clubs have really cottoned on to his quality this term as well.

Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters destroyed Rotherham down the Saints' right flank in October. Leicester centre-half Jannik Vestergaard never made a mistake. Fellow central defender Mamo Diaby was the man mountain for Wednesday at Hillsborough that he'd been for Preston North End the season before. Leeds' Archie Gray made a joke out of his tender years.

No-one defended and then started attacks better than Hull midfielder Michael Seri so he's been given a holding hole in front of Norwich duo Borja Sainz and Gabriel Sara - both scorers of amazing goals in the 5-0 rout at Carrow Road - and that man, Summerville.

Blackburn Rovers' Sammie Szmodics was honking in the first half but then stonking in the second at New York, striking twice to earn the visitors a 2-2 draw. He was also on target – – and ran the Millers ragged – in the 2-2 draw in the Ewood Park return fixture.

Queens Park Rangers' darting, dashing Ilias Chair is a Premier League player operating in the wrong division.