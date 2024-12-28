Steve Evans returns to Rotherham United for a second spell in charge. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

THE big event was a big return: Big Steve in the hot-seat again. And there were plenty of other Millers goings-on as well.

JANUARY

The previous year brought Championship survival, the new one certainly isn't going to.

Leam Richardson has been in the hot-seat for less than two months but the rot had set in before his appointment and Rotherham begin 2024 in the place they won't vacate for the rest of the season: bottom spot.

“We'll evolve going forwards,” is the head coach's mantra, but everything about the Millers is going backwards

The results, in the circumstances, aren't that terrible, but aren't good enough either. A cloud hangs over the club.

Rob Scott keeps his head-of-recruitment role and is also appointed director of football. The dual duties won't last long.

Results: Blackburn 2 Millers 2, Fulham 1 Millers 0 (FA Cup third round), Millers 0 Stoke 1, Middlesbrough 1 Millers 1.

Leam Richardson lasted as Rotherham United head coach until April. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Quote: “I've played a lot of games, I've been in a lot of changing rooms. The character the boys here have is second to none. We'll keep fighting to the end.” Sean Morrison, after his goal at Blackburn, somewhat over-eggs the qualities the Millers possess.

FEBRUARY

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford resorts to cheating to score against Rotherham at Elland Road and jokes about it afterwards. There's nothing for the Millers to smile about as they lose every match.

Hull City's Jaden Philogene's outrageous strike at AESSEAL New York Stadium includes a nutmeg and a rabona.

Technically, it's an own goal as the head of Cameron Humphreys changed the path of the ball but the Tigers man's effort still goes on to be nominated for FIFA's ‘Puskas World Goal of the Year’ award.

Philogene's trickery bamboozles Ollie Rathbone to such a degree that the Rotherham midfielder is still sliding somewhere around the halfway line in the direction of the North Stand as the South Stand net bulges.

Ilias Chair plays – and stars – for Queens Park Rangers despite being given a jail sentence in his home country of Belgium for fracturing a man's skull.

Even the justice system is against Richardson's men.

Results: Millers 0 Southampton 2, Leeds 3 Millers 0, Millers 1 Hull 2, Millers 0 Watford 1, Ipswich 4 Millers 3, QPR 2 Millers 1.

Quote: “I did not really appreciate the linesman laughing and joking with Patrick after the game. It was unprofessional.” Richardson has his say on Bamfordgate.

MARCH

Rotherham go through the month without scoring. Some players are making themselves unavailable, citing injuries. Richardson isn't the only one dubious about the strength of the excuses.

Five-goal shame at Coventry City is followed by five-goal embarrassment at Norwich City.

Another capitulation comes at Preston North End. The feeling in the pit of Millers fans' stomachs has nothing to do with the Big Wheel ride that forms part of the fairground at the side of the ground.

Results: Millers 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1, Coventry 5 Millers 0, Norwich 5 Millers 0, Millers 0 Huddersfield 0, Preston 3 Millers 0.

Quote: “I'll do my best to make sure it will never happen again.” Leam Richardson at Coventry. Four days later, it happens again.

APRIL

‘Good Evans, he's back.’

It's a terrible pun from Rotherham's media team but eye-catching news as Steve Evans returns to New York for another stint as manager.

Richardson is history. He was brought in, essentially, for the following season's League One campaign, but too few wins – only two in 24 matches – and too much passionless football see chairman Tony Stewart pull the plug early, ten days after relegation is confirmed by an April 5 home loss to Plymouth Argyle.

The worst refereeing decision of the campaign comes from Geoff Eltringham. Rotherham's Lee Peltier is miles outside the area at West Bromwich Albion when the ball cannons off his head. Penalty then, reckons the man in the muddle.

The club no longer want a director of football and add an extra word to the title of Scott who is now director of football recruitment.

It had taken five weeks to appoint Richardson, Evans' second coming takes around five minutes. The departing man is still at Roundwood clearing his desk when the news breaks.

At the unveiling press conference, ‘Sir Alex’ is mentioned in the first answer and a push for promotion is promised. Big Steve is back.

Results: Millers 2 Millwall 1, Millers 0 Plymouth 1, West Brom 2 Millers 0, Swansea 1 Millers 0, Millers 0 Birmingham 0, Bristol City 2 Millers 0.

Quote: “I said ‘yes’ and I didn't know what the chairman was going to do numeration-wise. People might not believe that. Of course, the figure would come into it if it was abnormal, but I knew it wouldn't be because of the integrity of Tony.” Evan claims he took the job with no idea what his wages would be.

MAY

The season ends as the year had begun, with the Millers propping up the table. The gap to safety is an eye-watering 25 points. But there's a strange feeling called hope that hasn't been there for a long, long time. Evans has made sure of that.

It's only nine 11 days since the players headed off on their holidays and Rotherham are already making their marquee summer signing.

Jonson Clarke-Harris as the first of a glut of early signings as Evans lays down the gauntlet to the rest of the third tier.

Most of the relegated lads depart.

If social media is to be believed, the squad the new boss is building is going to p*ss the league.

Results: Millers 5 Cardiff 2.

Quote: “This isn't a goodbye, it's a thank you.” The message on the cards handed out to 600 fans in the Cutlers Arms enjoying a free beer on departing goalkeeper, all-round good guy and club ‘ledg’ Viktor Johansson.

JUNE

Evans is in good form at a fans forum, telling the audience that Clarke-Harris is “the League One signing coup of the summer one transfer window”.

The players return for pre-season training and are based at Sheffield Hallam University Sports Park in Tinsley for a while to allow nearly £300,000 of remedial work on the pitches at their Roundwood complex to bed in.

Quote: “Yeah, but he's not going to get you 30 goals next season.” The response from Clarke-Harris when Evans tells him a teammate has recorded a higher score on one of the SHU gym tests.

JULY

The Millers open their pre-season programme with a 7-0 win in front of a capacity Roundwood crowd against non-league Parkgate.

Tom Eaves, the striker who had started to win over the crowd towards the end of two difficult years, cuts short his participation in the club's boot camp in Scotland to join Northampton Town.

Rotherham head on a Friday to Stamford where an unknown winger by the name of Jack Holmes does rather well for the home side.

After a short trial, Holmes makes a four-level jump and becomes a Miller.

Quote: “I wasn't treated with the respect I felt I deserved as a senior pro. He kind of lost me. Under him, I did feel invisible.” Eaves opens up on his frustrations during the tenure of Matt Taylor, the manager who hardly ever played him.

AUGUST

‘It is alleged he used improper language and/or behaviour and/or questioned the integrity of a match official in or around the changing rooms.’

Evans' arrival, Evans' signings, Evans' promotion talk have led to record season-ticket sales for a League One season.

Therefore, an FA charge for an after-match incident and an opening-day loss at Exeter City aren't part of the grand plan.

Rathbone has gone to Wrexham and the skills and energy of the midfielder are being sorely missed.

Mallik Wilks becomes the 14th signing and there's no 15th or 16th to come despite talk of money being available for a couple of deadline-day arrivals.

Not for the first time and not the last, Evans talks of a “hangover of failure” from previous regimes being difficult to shake off.

It's too soon to worry, but, you know, things aren't great.

Results: Exeter 1 Millers 0, Millers 2 Crewe 1 (League Cup first round), Millers 0 Bristol Rovers 0, Millers 2 Mansfield 0 (Vertu Trophy group stage), Wycombe 2 Millers 0, Fleetwood 2 Millers 1 (League Cup second round), Millers 2 Huddersfield 1.

Quote: “I was in the garden with my wee dogs, Hugo and Boris, and was kicking a ball for them to chase and retrieve. Suddenly the ball was sailing over the hedge and into the next-door neighbour’s fish pond!” Evans on his reaction when he took a call two days before the big kick-off confirming Rathbone's exit.

SEPTEMBER

A Liam Kelly wonder-goal at Charlton Athletic is the highlight of the month but the midfield man suffers a groin injury in the same game and will go on to spend six weeks on the sidelines.

Rotherham aren't with the leading pack. “A work in progress,” Evans keeps saying.

Kelly is out. Another major new recruit, Sean Raggett, has managed only three appearances so far. Injuries are biting.

It's still too soon to worry, but, you know, things aren't great.

Results: Charlton 1 Millers 1, Millers 2 Burton 2, Millers 0 Birmingham 2, Shrewsbury 1 Millers 1.

Quote: “Nathan, get to Screwfix and get your head screwed back on.” Evans refutes suggestions from Charlton boss Jones that Rotherham "didn't try to play" at the Valley.

OCTOBER

A wet Tuesday night in Cambridge hardly suggests excitement, but something astounding happens.

The Millers win away from home.

It's a scruffy, last-minute goal, with the ball going in off Sam Nombe's backside, that brings to an end 23 barren months on the road.

Three-hundred-and-eighty four travelling supporters are there to see it and Evans squeezes out a few tears in his post-match interview.

His mood darkens following a defeat and poor performance at Leyton Orient and he publicly calls out Cameron Humphreys.

The boss reveals that new boy Zak Jules, who has struggled for game-time, has been dealing with the death of his mum.

Results are mixed. Jonson Clarke-Harris is injured and Mallik Wilks soon will be. Rotherham are still in the bottom half.

Maybe it's time to worry.

Results: Cambridge 0 Millers 1, Millers 2 Reading 1, Millers 3 Newcastle Under-21s 1 (Vertu Trophy group stage), Peterborough 3 Millers 3, Millers 0 Wrexham 1, Leyton Orient 1 Millers 0, Millers 2 Stevenage 0.

Quote: “Some days it was hard. I'd think: ‘Am I going to do it?’ I was 22 and hadn't got myself a contract. Some days I was, like: ‘Bloody hell, I'm not going to do this.’” Jack Holmes, who is seeing regular action as a substitute, reflects on his wait for his big break.

NOVEMBER

Things turn ugly at Oakwell. The Friday-night flashpoint comes by the players' tunnel where Rotherham fans are waiting after the final whistle to spit invective at the manager and team following a defeat against Barnsley.

The chairman is already on his way home, having decided he'd seen enough during the second half.

Evans describes the phone conversation between him and Stewart the next day as “the toughest call I've ever had”.

He feels the discomfort even more acutely because his employer is so reasonable: no shouting, just heartfelt questioning and a pledge to "stand shoulder to shoulder" and get it right together.

Then comes Crawley Town.

Humphreys is hooked at half-time and singled out by Evans again. Some other players aren't named but are accused of “going through the motions”.

The display in West Sussex is even worse than the one in the South Yorkshire derby.

It's time to worry.

Results: Millers 1 Cheltenham 3 (FA Cup first round), Barnsley 2 Millers 0, Bradford 0 Millers 1 (Vertu Trophy group stage), Crawley 1 Millers 0.

Quote: “We won't get relegated, behave yourself.” Evans bristles at a suggestion that if his side do exit League One it might not be at the end pre-season observers were expecting.

DECEMBER

Andre Green ends his 14th-month injury ordeal and plays again. His goal, assist and man-of-the-match display against Northampton Town remind everyone of the quality the attacker possesses.

The treatment room is finally emptying and three victories arrive in succession. They're not p*ssing the league but they appear to be making progress.

Then defeat at Mansfield Town suddenly stalls momentum and the Millers are heading towards the end of 2024 not certain what 2025 will bring.

Results: Millers 2 Lincoln 1, Millers 3 Tranmere 2 (Vertu Trophy first knockout stage), Millers 3 Northampton 0, Mansfield 1 Millers 0. Still to come: Millers v Wigan, Millers v Stockport.

Quote: “I'd call it a perfect day. It was what I dreamt of when I was trying to come back.” Green savours his comeback.