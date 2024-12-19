Andre Green scores against Northampton Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“A CLEAN sheet, a goal, an assist ...”

Andre Green was going through the list of reasons why his return following a 14-month injury ordeal had been so special.

“Obviously there was starting as well.”

Finally, the attacker was back in a league line-up and savouring every moment of a 3-0 triumph over Northampton Town at an appreciative AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“It's quite emotional really,” he said. “I'd call it a perfect day. It’s what I dreamt of when I was trying to come back.

“I just want to thank the fans for their support throughout the whole time. You can become forgotten when you're not around it for so long. I wanted to give them something. I'm happy I contributed.”

For the 26-year-old, it was a family occasion

“Yeah, I've got my little one, my fiancee and my mother-in-law and father-in-law here,” he said. “They were crying. I got big hugs from them. My mum was watching at home because she lives quite far away.”

Daughter Alaia was born only days after his injury and was a mascot last Saturday for the Cobblers clash.

Her reaction was a poignant reflection on the suffering her dad had endured since rupturing an Achilles tendon in October 2023 only ten games into his Millers career.

“She looked at me a bit weirdly when I picked her up,” he said. “That was because she'd never seen me in a kit before.”

After the final whistle, he headed into New York's media suite to discuss his 71-minute impact on proceedings.

He'd set up the second goal for Jonson Clarke-Harris in the 34th minute and then scored Rotherham's third himself soon after the break.

Well-muscled with tattooed biceps straining to escape his short-sleeved top, he was still in his playing attire, his legs and strip blemished with New York mud.

He looked fit, contented. Drained.

“I got 45 minutes during the week (in the Vertu Trophy) and I wasn't expecting to start today,” he said.

“Then I spoke to the gaffer in the office this morning and he said: ‘How are you feeling?’ I said: ‘I want to play.’

“Seventy-one minutes. I think I was looking up at the clock at 62/63 minutes. I was getting a bit tired. It's going to take me a while to adapt to two games in a week, but I'll get there.”

The former Aston Villa youngster had excelled in a role behind a three-pronged strikeforce of Jonson Clarke-Harris, Sam Nombe and Mallik Wilks.

“I really enjoyed playing with the front three,” he said. “Hopefully we can build on that.”

Clarke-Harris and Nombe both had important touches in the build-up to his close-range finish and first-ever goal in Millers colours.

“I saw the ball hit the roof of the net and everything after that was blurry, just dreams really,” he smiled. “I think I did three celebrations in one because I didn't know what to do.

“It's been a long time coming. I went to my family and I went to the physios as well and gave them a big hug. They've been with me every step of the way.”

With him every step of the way as he left the pitch were supporters who rose from their seats to salute his impact.

“That was a lovely moment,” he said. “As I said, the fans have been great with me. I'm just pleased that I could repay their faith with a performance.”

Green played in the Premier League for Villa and had Champions League experience during a two-year spell in Slovakia with Slovan Bratislava that yielded two domestic titles.

“Your manager has just described you a game-changer at League One level,” I told him.

“I like to think I have a lot to offer,” he replied. “I just need to work on my sharpness and lasting a whole game.

“I'm happy with what I've done today but it's already in the past. I need to recover as best I can and build on it in training. I want to help the lads get up that table and get into those play-off places.”

He picked himself wearily out of his chair to rejoin his teammates who were looking for a quick getaway to their Christmas party that evening in Manchester.

Green had made time to put in an appearance in the sponsors' lounge and then provide his usual amiable company to journalists. He was right. It had been some afternoon.

Man of the Match too, Andre. Don't forget Man of the Match.