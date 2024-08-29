Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United have turned their attention to other midfield targets in the last hours of the summer transfer window after conceding defeat in their bid to bring Sydie Peck to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Millers wanted to take the Sheffield United teenager on a season-long loan to boost their prospects of achieving their aim of League One promotion.

But the Championship Blades have said they plan to keep the former Arsenal youngster at Bramall Lane for their own campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the window closing at 11pm tomorrow, Rotherham manager Steve Evans was holding meetings with chairman Tony Stewart and then director of football recruitment Rob Scott this morning to discuss the club's options.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“I love Sydie, but my understanding is that he's going to stay at Sheffield United,” the boss said. “We have to respect that.

“(Blades boss) Chris Wilder has intimated that he's going to keep him. That's Chris's prerogative. We have other players that we like.”

Rotherham have made 14 summer signings and Evans told the Advertiser again this week that he would like to add a midfielder and a ‘number 10’ before the window shuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there is no guarantee that any more new faces will come through the door.

“I'm keen to get one or two players in,” he said. “We're certainly not desperate but we're keen.

“We're working hard to do something. But it has to fit within the realms of what we're about. We're not doing things here that are going to cause unease inside or outside the club.”

The Millers have had more goal attempts, 52, than any other team in the division but have taken only one point from their opening three matches as they prepare for Saturday's New York 12.30pm kick-off against second-placed Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans doesn't foresee any major departures before then but hasn't entirely ruled out exits.

“We've now got enough water under the bridge to determine who we see really playing a big part going forward,” he said. “I don't expect any of the first-team squad to go. I'd be surprised if that happened.

“But sometimes if you want to do something in the inward way you have to do something in the outward way.

“All these things will be in the mix when I sit down with the chairman. I've had the most fantastic support from Tony Stewart and the board.”