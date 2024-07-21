Young Rotherham United trialist Jared Lyons in action at Spalding United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

TRIALIST Jared Lyons' moment in the Rotherham United spotlight is over as the club decide whether the teen talent is one for the future at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The 19-year-old Scot has travelled south of the border to try out with the Millers and played for the first team in yesterday's 1-1 pre-season draw at Spalding United.

He will now slip into their academy set-up and has one more match in which to prove he is worth keeping on.

The youngster, who played a full game in midfield against Spalding, won't have to wait long for the verdict, with manager Steve Evans promising a ruling by next weekend.

Speaking after the Tulips clash, the boss said: “Jared's a kid. If he comes into the club, it will be at youth level. I thought he had good spells and not so good spells today.

While the senior squad have a midweek outing at Alfreton Town, Lyons will be in junior action.

“He'll go with the youth team on Tuesday. They play that day,” Evans said. “He should be at the top end of their level. If he is, then maybe he'll stay. We'll see.”

Lyons, who parted company with Hamilton Academical at the end of last season, linked up with Rotherham on their boot camp in St Andrews, Scotland, earlier this month and played the second half of a 1-0 victory over Cove Rangers.

Against Spalding, he hit the bar late on after being teed up by Reece James but, otherwise, didn't make a significant contribution.

Evans will listen to the opinions of the Millers' academy chief, Richard Hairyes, and Joe Skarz, the first-team fitness and development coach, who worked in the club's youth ranks until his recent promotion.

“A final decision will be made by the end of next week,” the manager said. “We said to Jared, we'd bring him down and give him some game-time. I thought he acquitted himself well.”