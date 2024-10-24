Jack Holmes in action for Rotherham United at Leyton Orient on Tuesday. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​BOSS Steve Evans is tipping non-league signing Jack Holmes to force his way into Rotherham United's league line-up sooner rather than later.

The winger was plucked from the seventh tier of the English football pyramid after catching the eye of the Millers while playing against them in a pre-season friendly for Stamford.

So far, the 23-year-old has been used only off the bench in third-tier combat, but that could be about to change, according to his manager.

“I think he's making a real claim for a starting shirt,” Evans said.

“He's very humble. If he continues in that way and keeps his feet on the ground, League One starts will happen for him quickly.”

Holmes has looked lively in eight league substitute outings and he has also been in the starting 11 for cup matches, playing well enough in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy game against Newcastle Under-21s earlier this month to be voted man of the match.

Evans believes that not everyone appreciates the potential of an attacker who was once in Burton Albion's youth ranks before drifting out of the pro game.

“I talked about it with my staff the other week,” the boss said.

“I said to them: ‘If it was written on our squad list ‘Jack Holmes (on loan from Spurs)’ everyone in this town, everyone in Yorkshire, would be talking about him.’

“But it says ‘come from non-league’. That can make some people get a little bit dismissive.”

The Scot, however, knows a prospect when he sees one.

“Jack's doing great,” he said. “He needs more first-team minutes. That will come.”