Mallik Wilks trains with Rotherham United for the first time today.

BOSS Steve Evans is running a watchful eye over Mallik Wilkes before deciding what part the Rotherham United new boy plays in this weekend's clash with Bristol Rovers.

The manager this afternoon made the Sheffield Wednesday winger his 14th summer signing as he seeks to build a League One promotion squad, bringing in the 25-year-old on a season-long loan.

Wilkes played in only one pre-season friendly for the Championship Owls, trained with his new teammates for the first time today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evans is excited by the arrival of goalscoring wide man who has excelled in the third tier in the past with Doncaster Rovers and Hull City but is offering the former Leeds United youngster no guarantees.

Mallik Wilks trains with Rotherham United for the first time today.

Speaking this morning, the boss said: “He has to earn the right to be in our team.

“He's got all the attributes to be in our side, but here we don't pick it by reputation, we don't pick it on whether you've played 100 games for your country.

“We have no interest in that. We pick players on what we see them do for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilks missed out on selection for the Owls' opening-day win over Plymouth and was omitted from last night's squad after travelling to the Carabao Cup tie at Hull when it became clear he was moving to New York.

“We'll get Mallik on the grass and we'll assess where he is condition-wise,” Evans said. “He's certainly fit to play. Whether he's fit to start, we'll know by the end of tomorrow.”