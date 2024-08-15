Steve Evans has Saturday decision to make over Rotherham United new boy Mallik Wilks
The manager this afternoon made the Sheffield Wednesday winger his 14th summer signing as he seeks to build a League One promotion squad, bringing in the 25-year-old on a season-long loan.
Wilkes played in only one pre-season friendly for the Championship Owls, trained with his new teammates for the first time today.
Evans is excited by the arrival of goalscoring wide man who has excelled in the third tier in the past with Doncaster Rovers and Hull City but is offering the former Leeds United youngster no guarantees.
Speaking this morning, the boss said: “He has to earn the right to be in our team.
“He's got all the attributes to be in our side, but here we don't pick it by reputation, we don't pick it on whether you've played 100 games for your country.
“We have no interest in that. We pick players on what we see them do for us.”
Wilks missed out on selection for the Owls' opening-day win over Plymouth and was omitted from last night's squad after travelling to the Carabao Cup tie at Hull when it became clear he was moving to New York.
“We'll get Mallik on the grass and we'll assess where he is condition-wise,” Evans said. “He's certainly fit to play. Whether he's fit to start, we'll know by the end of tomorrow.”
