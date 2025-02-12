Rotherham United's Mallik Wilks. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans is hoping to welcome back two of his missing men for Rotherham United's League One trip to Reading on Saturday.

The Millers were without seven players for last night's 0-0 draw at Blackpool but most of them are closing in returns.

Attackers Mallik Wilks and Jonson Clarke-Harris lead the way and may come into contention for the Royals clash.

Striker Josh Kayode (thigh) and midfielders Shaun McWilliams (hamstring) and Alex MacDonald (groin) have been out for a while and centre-back Sean Raggett (knee) and loan midfield man Dan Gore (foot) have joined the casualty count in the last week.

Evans gave a progress report after watching his team have the better of the goalless proceedings at Bloomfield Road.

“Clarke-Harris has been training for the last two days at 99 per cent,” he said. “The big temptation was to bring him wirth us today. Wilks is at the same level.

“They have got a chance at the weekend, but I'm a no-risk manager. We'll have a really good look at them on Thursday.

“Shaun McWilliams is a couple of days behind those two and Alex MacDonald is not far off."

Evans says Kayode is back out on the grass at Rotherham's Roundwood training base.

Gore, who has made only one appearance since his switch from Manchester United, had a date with a specialist yesterday and has already been ruled out for several weeks while Raggett, plagued by knee trouble all season, was seeing a consultant today.