MANAGER Steve Evans says he is being backed by Tony Stewart despite feeling the full force of the chairman's disappointment at Rotherham United's position in the bottom half of League One.

Last Friday brought a derby defeat at Barnsley and a backlash from fans who are expecting more after a 14-signing summer rebuild following the boss's April return for a second spell in charge.

Evans has since had two long talks with Stewart and described the first of them, on the morning after the Oakwell loss, as the most difficult one he's ever had with his employer.

“My conversation with him on Saturday was not an easy one for me,” the Scot said. “He is the wealthy benefactor who has put millions of pounds into this club. He didn't get those millions by being an easy touch.

“It was hard, but he opened up with: ‘I want you to turn this around and I'm stood shoulder to shoulder with you.' He said: ‘I'm here to support you.’

“We discussed the previous night and our run of form. The chairman wants to see an upturn in performances first and foremost. He talks about performances because he's a wholehearted believer in ‘performances right, results right’.

“He said: ‘I believe in you. I saw what happened the first time you were here. Get this oil tanker moving in the right direction.’

Evans won two promotions in his first spell at AESSEAL New York Stadium and believes he can still lead the Millers out of League One this term after their Championship relegation last season before his arrival.

The two men spoke by phone for more than an hour at the weekend and then spent two hours together in person early in the week.

Evans and his team were the target of abuse from Rotherham fans following the poor display at Barnsley.

The flashpoint came as they left the pitch and headed for the tunnel, which is situated directly next to the away end.

“Our boys are hurting at the reaction they got on Friday night,” Evans said. “At our team meeting on Monday, players were telling me that they've never had that in their careers.

“I've never had it. I didn't come back to Rotherham United to get that. But I couldn't say that if I was one of the supporters I would have acted any differently.

“Our performance over 90 minutes fell below the standard supporters should expect of a Steve Evans team. We cannot die like the team did last year.”