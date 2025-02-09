Dan Gore plays for Rotherham United at Birmingham City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MYSTERY surrounds the absence of new boy Dan Gore from Rotherham United's squad for the League One clash with Shrewsbury Town.

The young Manchester United loanee had been due to be named in the side for yesterday's match at AESSEAL New York Stadium that saw the visitors emerge 2-1 victors.

But a phone call on the morning of the game scuppered the plans of manager Steve Evans to give the midfielder his first start since his January switch from old Trafford.

The boss was at a loss to explain in satisfactory detail why the 20-year-old had missed out, describing the situation as "the strangest thing in the world”.

“He worked for two days in the team and went home from training on Friday feeling good,” Evans said.

“I got a call from the medical staff to say that he'd woken up with his foot really sore. I'll pick up more of it tonight and tomorrow.

“It's unbelievable. We didn't do enough in training for him to have a sore nose let alone a sore foot.

“He sat there afterwards having lunch with the boys and had a rub and got prepared.”

Gore gave an interview to the Advertiser and Rotherham's media team before Friday's training session at Roundwood and said how much he was looking forward to facing the Shrews.

A year ago, he went on loan to Port Vale but was substituted in the 54th minute of his first game and never appeared again before heading back to his parent club with an injury.

It remains to be seen whether the player, he made his debut last weekend as a substitute at Birmingham City, will be available for Tuesday's trip to Blackpool.

The episode left Evans continuing to struggle for answers when he spoke to the Advertiser after a loss that left the Millers in 15th spot and saw the gap between them and the play-offs stretch to 10 points.

“Until I hear more from the medical staff as to how it's happened and why it's happened then it's ... maybe God will tell me when I go to sleep tonight.”