'So near to playing' ... Steve Evans on the loan recall of young Rotherham United striker Ciaran McGuckin
The 20-year-old attacker was an unused substitute at AESSEAL New York Stadium after being recalled from his impressive loan spell at National League Yeovil Town because of injuries to the Millers' strikeforce.
Rotherham triumphed 2-0 and had the game taken a different turn Evans would have had no hesitation in deploying the Northern Ireland youth international off the bench.
“Believe me, if we'd got a third goal the young man would have been on the pitch,” the boss said.
“In fact, had we gone 1-0 down, he would have been on the pitch because you have to find a way of scoring a goal.”
McGuckin hit the back of the net three times in six matches for Yeovil before injuries to Jonson Clarke-Harris and Esapa Osong made Evans decide to bring him back to South Yorkshire.
“We're very light,” he said. “Everyone knows about Jonson and his hamstring and Esapa has gone down for maybe two weeks. We needed another fit striker at the club.
“Ciaran came in on Friday, trained with our group for the first time, scored a couple of goals and had a smile on his face.”
McGuckin made five appearances for then-manager Matt Taylor early in last season's Championship campaign before going on loan to League of Ireland Dundalk.
His last first-team outing for Rotherham came in a Carabao Cup defeat at Stoke City 14 months ago.
Evans took the New York hot-seat in April and barely knew McGuckin before this week because injuries had sidelined the player during the summer and prevented him training with the senior group.
“I met him only briefly on Friday,” the boss said. “He's a charming young man.”
Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest loanee Osong is being rested as a precaution after picking up a niggle.
“He's felt his groin ever so slightly,” Evans said. “Because you come from a Premier League club, you get more time because that's what they want.
“It's nothing major – a week, two weeks.”
