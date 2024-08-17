Christ Tiehi in first-half action for Rotherham United against Bristol Rovers. Picture: Jim Brailsford.

CAMERON Humphreys could hardly believe, Sam Nombe could hardly believe it, the spectators at AESSEAL New York Stadium could hardly believe it.

Rotherham United's contest with Bristol Rovers was still in it's first quarter when Josh Griffiths produced heroics in the visitors' net.

He had no right to keep out Humphreys' close -range prod but did, then he had no right to somehow parry away Nombe's follow-up but did.

The Millers deserved to win their first home League One encounter of the season and that moment of double brilliance went a long way to costing them victory.

They had to frustratingly settle for a point against former manager Matt Taylor's Rovers side.

Numerous other opportunities went begging, with five of them falling to the luckless Christ Tiehi.

A scrappy start brought no chances and 17 minutes had gone before the first big moment of the clash.

Reece James played a slide-rule ball through to Tiehi whose low shot from around 12 yards came back off the post.

Jonson Clarke-Harris went for goal from a free-kick and hit the ball so hard that Promise Omochere, who took the full force of the strike in the Rovers wall, required treatment.

The Millers were beginning to assert control and only that amazing intervention from Griffiths prevented them taking the lead.

Soon afterwards, Nombe was thwarted by the keeper again from another James feed while, at the other end, Isaac Hutchinson's shot following an opposition break was too weak to give Dillon Phillips any trouble.

The match saw the return of Taylor, now in charge of Rovers, who was back in S60 for the first time since his departure last November.

New York was in good voice and the volume grew louder as Hakeem Odoffin drove forward and tested Griffiths from distance.

The Millers had made five changes to the opening-day line-up that has lost 1-0 at Exeter City.

Manager Steve Evans admitted he'd got his selection and formation wrong a week earlier and Alex MacDonald, James, Liam Kelly Joe Powell and Nombe all came into the side.

Rotherham were hit by injuries, with Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett and Joe Hungbo, all of them likely starters when fit, missing out.

Old boy Jamie Lindsay was in the Rovers squad and received a rousing reception from the home crowd when he warmed up for the first time before the break and other when he came on in the second half.

Soon after the restart, Tiehi bungled the ball wide at the back post from Powell's corner.

There was a let-off for the Millers on 56 minutes when substitute Luke McCormick blazed over after Ward's low, right-flank supply.

Tiehi's misfortune in front of goal continued as he lifted the ball too high from a good position following Alex MacDonald's delivery then failed with a half-chance created by James' hanging cross.

The breakthrough refused to come and Jamie McCart headed on to the bar before that man, Tiehi, fired into the side-netting and Clarke-Harris's clever flick brought another sharp stop from Griffiths.

His next attempt, when he spooned the ball over the bar from an angle when he should have crossed it, had nothing like the same quality.

Mallik Wilks came on for his debut and another sub, Jordan Hugill, was only inches over with a late, dipping effort in front of the North Stand and Humphreys headed off target.

Griffiths walked off a few minutes later as man of the match. So much Rotherham pressure, so many opportunities had brought no reward

The early story of the season is that the Millers don't have a problem creating chances but they do have issues in converting them.

Rotherham (4-3-1-2): Dillon Phillips; Alex MacDonald, Cameron Humphreys, Jamie McCart, Reece James; Hakeem Odoffin, Liam Kelly (Mallik Wilks 75), Chris Tiehi (Shaun McWilliams 75); Joe Powell; Jonson Clarke-Harris (Jordan Hugill 84), Sam Nombe (Esapa Osong 84). Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Cohen Bramall, Jack Holmes.

Rovers (4-1-3-2): Josh Griffiths; Taylor Moore, James Wilson, Clinton Mola, Bryant Bilongo (Connor Taylor 67); Kamil Conteh; Luke Thomas, Grant Ward (Jamie Lindsay 67), Isaac Hutchinson (Scott Sinclair 67); Ruel Sotiriou (Luke McCormick 49), Promise Omochere (Chris Martin 57). Subs not used: Joel Senior, Jake Garrett.

Referee: Neil Hair (Cambridgeshire)

Attendance: 9,414 (611).