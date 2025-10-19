While he was throwing up, the visitors were throwing everything at his side.

Sam Nombe gives Rotherham United the lead against Leyton Orient. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MARTIN Sherif hadn't even made the squad.

Then word came through that Denzel Hall wouldn't be there for kick-off despite being named in the starting 11.

A sheet of paper bearing the news was passed around the media suite at AESSEAL New York Stadium just 40 minutes before kick-off against Leyton Orient.

Something obviously wasn't right in the Rotherham United camp as they sought to stretch their unbeaten run to four matches and leave League One's bottom four.

Sam Nombe celebrates after scoring for Rotherham United against Leyton Orient. Picture: Jim Brailsford

A post on the club's X feed confirmed that Hall was the victim of illness. Later on Saturday, it would emerge that he wasn't the only one.

Sherif had the bug, and so had several of his teammates who managed to play despite being in no real state to. Jordan Hugill had been vomiting before Saturday's clash. His manager waited until the second half before doing the same.

And, yet, the Millers prevailed.

This was a victory borne out of adversity, moulded by spirit and seen out with defiance.

” It's been a turbulent morning,” said boss Matt Hamshaw, managing a weary laugh in his post-match press conference.

” On Thursday, I had three strikers. Then, this morning, I thought I had only one because Martin was out and I thought that Jordan would be as well.”

The manager, bleary-eyed, croaking at the throat, caught in the grip of the virus, sounded as rough as he looked, but his words were happy, satisfied ones.

“Yeah, character,” he said. “Unbelievable character. That's what I'm most proud about, really. We'd had a really positive week and then we had a big illness Thursday night into Friday morning. The lads have been decimated, if I'm going to be honest.

“” We've been scratching around. Some have played through it; for some, it was too much. To put our bodies on the line like we did there shows what the lads are made of.

“I hate to say this, but I expected a little bit of a flat performance. But, then, coming together in a tough period is what this club's all about.

“It's a massive win.”

THE MATCH

Sam Nombe wheeled away in delight as he celebrated in front of the North Stand.

The second half was only 11 minutes old ... and he'd come on only at half-time.

His two-month injury absence earlier in the campaign had been keenly felt. Now, in his second outing since his return, he just scored what would turn out to be the contest's sole goal.

Joe Rafferty dinked a lovely ball to the back post, Jamal Baptiste emphatically headed it into the danger area and the substitute provided a poacher's finish. Hamshaw, watching on from his technical area, managed to raise a fatigued, triumphant arm.

“I didn't really want to risk Sam from the start because I think you saw there – he was out on his legs a little bit at the end,” the boss said. “But that will do him the world of good. I've been saying all along, we'll be better when we get him back and he's rewarded us with three points.”

Hugill, the indefatigable epitome of Rotherham's refusal to go under, managed to stay with his strike partner until the 81st minute.

“Jordan's been throwing up everywhere this morning,” Hamshaw said. “I don't know if you saw his face when he came off, he looked like a snowman.”

In only the third minute, Joe Powell picked out the run of Ar'Jany Martha and a player of the Dutchman's talent should have done better than send a first-time shot on the bounce straight into the arms of goalkeeper Killian Cahill.

Then ... well, nothing, really, until Nombe entered the fray and did what Nombe does in the Hamshaw era. This was his eighth goal in 11 outings.

Suddenly, the manager had to make a quick exit and deposit his lunch out of sight of 8,000-plus spectators. ” I walked out,” he said. ” It wasn't to have my customary old-man wee. I threw up in the tunnel.”

While he was throwing up, the visitors were throwing everything at his side.

Orient had been second best for most of the encounter but players who had arrived at New York as the division's joint-top scorers found their feet after falling behind.

The stats showed the strength of Rotherham's resolve. The O's had five times more touches in the opposition penalty, they went close to setting a world record for second-half corners.

Hamshaw was back on the touchline and must have felt his queasiness returning as the stadium scoreboard flashed towards stoppage time and the visitors launched one last assault.

An equaliser had to come but, no, Cameron Dawson's point-blank reactions kept out Omar Beckles' header, Kion Spence threw himself in the way of Sonny Perkins' follow-up and, a few seconds later, with the ball still rattling in and around the box, Zak Jules was 6ft 5in of heart and courage as he threw himself into a priceless block.

THE FINAL WHISTLE

Referee Scott Oldham blew for the last time and a guttural roar filled New York. Fans grasped the magnitude of the effort and the significance of the result. This was no ordinary 1-0 home victory.

Their team was up to 16th in the rankings.

“Look, I don't get too carried away with league tables at this stage of the season,” Hamshaw said. “But, at the same time, you don't want to be where we've been. I think the group is too good for that.

“I think the players are showing the things in training that we want them to and I think towards the end of the game we show a real togetherness which will stand us in good stead moving forward.”

The rebuild has gathered momentum.

The boss was ready to go home. “Are you well enough to have a beer tonight?” he was asked. “No beer, just bed,” came the reply.

He will have slept easy. There's no cure for sickness like three points and a rise of six places.

Rotherham (3-4-3): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty, , Zak Jules, Jamal Baptiste; Shaun McWilliams (Sean Raggett 81), Dan Gore, Kian Spence, Joe Powell; Arjany Martha (Dru Yearwood 90+2), Jordan Hugill (Liam Kelly 81), Josh Benson (Sam Nombe H-T). Subs not used: Ted Cann, Jack Holmes.

Orient (3-4-1-2): Killian Cahill; Omar Beckles, Dan Happe, Jack Simpson (Sonny Perkins 77); Sean Clare (Azeem Abdulai 89), Tyreeq Bakinson (Josh Koroma 77), Idris El Mizouni, Tayo Adaramola (Jack Moorhouse 77); Charlie Wellens; Dom Ballard, Arron Connolly (Tom James 77). Subs not used: Tommy Simkin, Demetri Mitchell.

Goals: Nombe 56 (Rotherham)

Referee: Scott Oldham (Lancashire)

Attendance: 8,057 (539)