Rotherham United centre-forward Martin Sherif. Picture: Jim Brailsford

STRIKER Martin Sherif is a derby-day doubt for Rotherham United as they gear up for Saturday's South Yorkshire derby at League One neighbours Barnsley.

The teenage hot-shot missed last weekend's win over Leyton Orient through sickness and it has now emerged that he is carrying a minor injury that could preclude his involvement in proceedings at Oakwell.

He is on loan from the Premier League and his parent club will have the final say on whether he makes the Millers' matchday 18.

“Sherif's been a difficult one really,” manager Matt Hamshaw said this afternoon. “He didn't feel too well, and he's a little bit tight in an area. We've been working closely with Everton and they are monitoring the situation around his return.

“He's a big prospect for them so we have to work with them and we'll see how that develops. I shouldn't imagine that he'll be out for too long.”

Another youngster, Lenny Agbaire, is also in danger of failing to make the cut as he continues to be affected by the groin tightness that has kept him out of action for most of this month.

“I think that Saturday might come a little bit too soon for him,” Hamshaw said. “He's trained this morning and he's still feeling a little bit of discomfort in a certain area. We'll see how he gets on with that. He's a bit frustrated.”

Players are recovering from the bug that hit the camp last week but some aren't yet 100 per cent fit and Hamshaw said: ”We're a little bit here, there and everywhere at the minute, if I'm going to be honest.

“We're still kind of getting over the illness. Today has been the first day where a lot of those players who have been struggling have come back into training.

“They got through it fairly well. Obviously, there are still some question marks. It's been a tough seven days, from Friday until today. Fingers crossed, the majority of the lads should have got through it.”

Not all of the men out on the grass at Roundwood managed full workouts and the manager is planning to wait for 24 hours before deciding on his line-up against the Tykes.

“We've had to pull some players out in certain aspects this morning, which frustrates them and frustrates me,” Hamshaw said. “But, at the same time, we have to make sure that we return them to training in the right state.

“We don't want any more injuries. We'll probably do a little bit more tomorrow before I actually nail down how it is we're going to look.”