Rotherham United centre-back Sean Raggett. Picture: Jim Brailsford

INJURED duo Sean Raggett and Alex MacDonald will play no further part in Rotherham United's troubled League One campaign, manager Steve Evans has revealed.

Both have already been out of action for a number of weeks and will remain in the treatment room for the remaining nine matches after having surgery on knee and hip issues respectively.

It could spell the end of MacDonald's Millers career as the 34-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season.

Raggett, who is struggling with a bone bruising, might have been able to play at a push.

However, with 14th-placed Rotherham out of play-off contention and in no danger of the drop, the centre-half won't be risked in matches that have little riding on them.

“Alex had a cartilage operation on his hip, which is very unusual,” Evans said. “His season is over.

“Sean's had a little operation as well. You could force him out there, but no.”

Rotherham have been plagued by injuries throughout the season and Raggett, aged 31, has been one of the worst-affected players, with a series of knee issues restricting him to only 11 outings, the last of which came in early February.

Midfielder MacDonald managed 19 appearances before being confined to the treatment room since late January.

The absence of Raggett, who was signed on a two-year contract last May, is particularly frustrating as he had enjoyed a stellar fitness record across a long spell with previous side Portsmouth.

“He missed only a handful of games in five seasons there,” Evans said. “He's an example of how hard we've been hit by injuries.

“We've been smashed by it. Very few players have escaped it. Some weeks it's been difficult to pick a team we believe can win the game.”

The plan is for Raggett to be fully recovered by the time the squad have had their summer break and report back at the Millers' Roundwood base towards the end of June.

“We just need to get a good pre-season into him and then hopefully we'll see the real Sean,” Evans said. “He is an exceptional player. In both boxes, he's a magnet to the ball aerially. We've missed the big fella.”