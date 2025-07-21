Rotherham United centre-back Sean Raggett. Picture: Jim Brailsford

LEAGUE One opening day could come too soon for Sean Raggett but the Rotherham United defender is poised for a first-team return in a matter of weeks after his long-term injury ordeal.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-half, who managed only 11 appearances in his debut season at AESSEAL New York Stadium because of a knee complaint, is making good progress in his rehabilitation and is already back running.

He is due to rejoin the main group for training shortly and will then focus on being available for selection for the first time since manager Matt Hamshaw took the hot-seat last March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A comeback for the August 2 big kick-off against Port Vale looks unlikely. However, the 31-year-old should be playing well before the end of that month.

“Sean is hopefully going to be with us in the next couple of weeks,” Hamshaw said. “He might not be ready for the first game of the season but we're hoping that he'll be there or thereabouts very soon afterwards.

“His attitude has been fantastic. He's done a lot of work individually. I'm leaving it to the medical staff, but I'm really hopeful that he'll be back for the early games.”

Raggett had an exemplary fitness record in five seasons at Portsmouth before his switch to the Millers last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Problems soon arose in S60, though, and he managed only two appearances before his knee trouble first surfaced.

He was then plagued by it for the rest of the campaign, with his last outing coming on February 4.

Rotherham have a new medical team in place and the player has responded to their treatment, although Hamshaw remains cautious about declaring that there will be no future concerns.

When he was asked if the club had fully got to the bottom of the issue, he replied: “Hopefully. We'll see.”

Raggett’s availability will be a boost to the Millers who have been short of numbers in their backline through the summer after the departures of Hakeem Odoffin and Cameron Humphreys.