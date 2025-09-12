Saturday Match File ... a rundown on Rotherham United's opposition this weekend
Midfielder Jacob Brown and defender Joe Lewis were sent off for newl-promoted AFC Wimbledon in the Dons’ 3-0 loss at Bolton Wanderers last Saturday and are suspended for the visit of Matt Hamshaw’s side.
The former received a straight red card for a bad challenge while the latter was dismissed for two bookable offences.
Both players have been regular starters for Wimbledon who began the season well but are now on a run of four straight losses in all competitions.
**************************
Hamshaw on the Dons
“They had huge success last season. They're well organised, well drilled. I know (manager) Johnnie Jackson from years ago playing in the England your team together. He had a good career, he was a really good player. He's a good lad who wants to do things right.
“Obviously, it's good for us that arguably two of their better players are suspended this weekend. But, at the same time, we're obviously going to be losing one or two players from the team that we put out last weekend.
“They'll provide a good test. They've had good results at home this season so far.
“There's a feel-good factor around the club because of the promotion last year. There's that togetherness, that will to succeed. It's down to us to nullify that and then really put into place what it is that we've been working on this week.”
**************************
Focus on Wimbledon
One to watch
Myles Hippolyte joined Wimbledon last summer and has featured in all seven of their league matches this season. The former Scunthorpe United winger had spent the previous 18 months with Stockport County. Now aged 30, the London-born Grenada international started out at Brentford but had to move north of the border to kick-start his career with Livingston and Falkirk.
Form guide
Millers: LDLLLW
Wimbledon: LWLLLL
In their last two league matches, the Dons lost 3-2 at Bradford City and then shipped three goals without reply at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.
Recent meetings
Feb 8 2022, League One: Wimbledon 0 Millers 1
Josh Kayode
Sep 28 2021, League One: Millers 3 Wimbledon 0
Will Grigg, Michael Smith 2
Feb 15 2020, League One: Millers 2 Wimbledon 2
Matt Crooks, Freddie Ladapo
Aug 4 2019, League One: Wimbledon 1 Millers 2
Ladapo, Clark Robertson
Feb 3 2018, League One:
Millers 2 Wimbledon 0
Smith, David Ball
Oct 17 2017, League One: Wimbledon 3 Millers 1
Joe Newell
In ten matches between the clubs since 2011, Rotherham have had eight wins and a draw.
Last clash
Tuesday February 8 2022 was a momentous night for Josh Kayode as the striker scored his first - and only, so far - league goal for Rotherham. His 60th-minute strike was enough to send Paul Warne's side home from Wimbledon's new stadium with all three points.
Opposition boss
The Dons are managed by Charlton Athletic legend Johnnie Jackson. He played well over 250 times for the Addicks during his playing days as a midfielder. The 43-year-old had a season in the Charlton hot-seat in 2021/22 and has been in charge of Wimbledon since 2022. He led them out of League Two last season.
Man in the middle
Lee Swabey spent three years in the National League before making his EFL bow in August 2015. The Devon official’s last experience of Rotherham came in April when the Millers were beaten 3-1 at Sockport County.. This term, his three matches have seen him issue 11 cautions and no red cards. He works for Cornwall FA as a referee development officer.
The odds
The bookmakers are anticipating a tight match, offering a home win at 21/20 and a Millers victory at 9/4. A draw is 5/2.