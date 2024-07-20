Just the fact that he was prepared to try to attempt a ‘Jude’ spoke of his growing confidence.

Alex MacDonald sends in a cross for Rotherham United at Spalding United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

HE'S not quite Jude Bellingham but it didn't stop him trying to be.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Nombe has come back for pre-season looking like a different player and he was Rotherham United's most potent threat in a 1-1 draw at non-league Spalding United that saw Steve Evans' men fail to win for the first time in their four friendlies so far.

The record signing, looking to show his true colours after a difficult first season with the Millers, was on target yet again. That's five goals in three summer outings for the striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He even tried - and wasn't far away from succeeding - with an audacious overhead kick of the type young Jude perfected for England at Euro 2024.

Alex MacDonald sends in a cross for Rotherham United at Spalding United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Against opposition nicknamed the Tulips, Rotherham didn't come up smelling of roses at the Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field, but this was still a worthwhile exercise as another bunch of players got full games under their belts in the build-up to next month's League One kick-off.

The Millers fell behind on six minutes as the home side broke quickly through a trialist who tucked the ball away at the second attempt after initially being foiled by a good Cameron Dawson save.

They went close to an equaliser when Joseph Hungbo forced a full-stretch stop from Spalding goalkeeper Jake West with a curling free-kick and didn't have to wait long before restoring parity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nombe bore down on goal and put the ball in the net for the fifth time in three pre-season outings with an assured finish.

Midway through the first half, he was a whisker wide with first-time sweep after a quality low delivery from right-back for the day Alex MacDonald.

Rotherham were in action just down the road from where they'd played at Stamford the night before.

The starting 11 was completely changed but the setting was similar: a homely environment in the midst of leafy Lincolnshire surroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of Millers fans had made the near-two-hour journey from South Yorkshire and they were sprinkled, close to the pitch, around three sides of the ground on a warm, cloudy afternoon.

Nineteen-year-old trialist Jared Lyons, who'd been part of the club's boot camp in Scotland, was playing in midfield but not imposing himself enough to earn himself an extended stay south of the border.

Spalding were promoted last term to the level of Stamford - the Southern League Premier Central Division - and were offering the same committed, lively resistance.

Manager Evans, remaining seated in the dugout, couldn't be seen from the main stand but could be heard voicing his displeasure at some of what he was seeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As half-time approached, MacDonald sent in a precision delivery and Nombe had his Bellingham moment, testing West in spectacular style.

Dawson was called into action five minutes after the restart, saving superbly to deny the trialist a second goal while, at the other end, Cameron Humphreys' header was ruled out for offside. Yet again, MacDonald was the provider.

Hakeem Odoffin fluffed his lines in front of goal before a late flurry of near-misses from the visitors.

Lyons hit the bar after good work from Joseph Hungbo and Reece James, Ben Hatton bounced a cross off the woodwork and Hungbo rattled the bar as the contest slipped to its conclusion without a change to the scoreline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There'd been flashes from new-boy winger Hungbo, exciting and frustrating in equal measure, and sustained quality from MacDonald who can play in several positions and could be such an important squad player next season.

But Nombe was the man. He's lost a bit of weight and gained a lot of sharpness. After a Championship struggle in 2023/24, the stage is set for him to shine in the division below.

Just the fact that he was prepared to try to attempt a ‘Jude’ spoke of his growing confidence.

Bellingham would approve.

Rotherham (4-4-2): Cameron Dawson; Alex MacDonald, Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphreys, Reece James; James Clarke (Ben Hatton H-T), Jared Lyons, Christ Tiehi (Hamish Douglas 67), Joseph Hungbo; Sam Nombe, Josh Kayode (Josh Ayres 81). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Harry Kite, Dean Gardner.

Goals: Trialist 6 (Spalding); Nombe 13 (Rotherham).

Attendance: 410.