ZAK Jules was due to get married in the summer but he had to postpone the wedding for a tragic reason: his mum died.

This was all happening not long after he had joined us in June following his decision not to sign a new contract at Exeter City.

No wonder it has taken him a little while to really get going at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

We kept it in-house at the time but I want people to know what our centre-half has been going through in the early stages of his Rotherham United career.

His recent emergence, when he has shown just what a good player he is, has given me as much pleasure as anything since I came back here in April.

Zak couldn't get married because instead of all those people turning up to a wedding they were turning up to a funeral.

His mum was a Glaswegian woman, he tells me. I'm from Glasgow myself so that really struck a chord with me.

He has gone through the mill and he's talked to some brilliant support staff here. He's also talked to me and he's been in tears a few times.

I was delighted he was named man of the match in our win over Stevenage last Saturday. To a man, the group applauded him in the dressing room.

His mum – I never met his mum, but I have met many Glaswegian mums – will have been looking down on him with real pride.

His performance was just like the ones he used to put in for Exeter. He was a man-mountain there and must have won 20 man-of-the-match awards for them.

It was touch and go whether we got him and I know that Grecians boss Gary Caldwell was devastated when he chose to come to the Millers.

Within weeks of him joining us, Zak had that terrible tragedy to deal with.

We tried to manage him with real care. For many people, no-one is more important than their mum. He'd lost her, he'd had to delay his wedding to his sweetheart, he was in bits.

He was in my office a few times and I could tell he was in a bad place. He came in for training some days and you looked at him and thought: ‘The poor boy doesn't know where he is, he's suffering.’

It wasn't just me and my assistant, Paul Raynor, he could rely on. That's why I want to say thank you to our chaplain, thank you to our care people.

Bit by bit, Zak pulled himself through. The day before we went to Leyton Orient nine days ago was the best I'd seen him train.

When the squad had been announced for that match, he wasn't travelling, but I added him to our numbers based on what I saw that Monday morning at Roundwood.

He was angry in a good way; focused, driven. The way he trained said: ‘I want to be in that group.’

He got his chance to start because Jamie McCart went down injured in the warm-up and he followed up an excellent display in East London by being the best player on the pitch against Stevenage.

He's still feeling the effects of his loss, we're still here for him whenever he needs us.

And it is with the greatest of joy that I can inform you that Zak Jules tied the knot with the love of his life a couple of weeks ago.

******************

‘KEEP believing. Don't get down, get up, Fight. We've brought you here to fight.’

That's the message I've been receiving from chairman Tony Stewart during a start to our League One campaign that hasn't been as good as any of us wanted it to be.

For too long at this club, fight and spirit have been lacking. My job is to bring back those things.

I don't have to talk about the chairman in more glowing terms than I already have. I get absolutely amazing support from him.

Did he recognise how poor our loss at Leyton Orient was? Yes, he did. Did he tell me? Yes, he did, and in no uncertain terms!

But does he believe in his heart that we're fighting tooth and nail to turn this around for him and the supporters? Yes, he does.

Injuries and some people searching for their best form have hit us hard. I'll be pleased when I get the opportunity to put nine or ten of our best players on the pitch rather than six or seven. That gives you a chance.

Team spirit gives you a chance as well. But team spirit doesn't come from assembling a group of players and them all getting on well together, it comes from accomplishment, from winning.

Let's hope that that victory over Stevenage last weekend was the start of something good.

Our quality has been there in spells. We need it on a more regular basis and to take chances when they come so that when big decisions go against us they don't have an impact on the result.

Take the Orient game and the one before it, against Wrexham, as examples. Both ended in narrow defeats for us but both could have been wins.

After the Wrexham match, I took a call from a senior figure in the referees group, PGMOL, saying that Wrexham's striker, Paul Mullin, should have been sent off for a late challenge on Cameron Dawson.

Then someone from PGMOL called again after Orient saying that Orient's goal shouldn't have stood because one of their players was offside and another was interfering with one of our men while making no attempt to play the ball.

Consistency is a factor. You have to be able to do our stuff week in, week out. That's what sets the top teams apart.

That's what we had in my better Rotherham teams a decade ago, what Paul Warne had in his better Rotherham teams in more recent times.

I'm trying to turn around a club where losing had become the norm for two years. It becomes ingrained, it becomes a culture.

Our chairman is a wise man and he told me in the summer that, in his opinion, my biggest task here would be changing that environment.

The senior staff and I are still fighting with it every day.

I've got no doubt that the process over the season will work, absolutely no doubt.

******************

ALEX Revell with chocolate biscuits.

Does it get any better?

The man who succeeded me in the hot-seat at Stevenage came bearing a little gift for me last Saturday.

Revs, of course, played for me here when we had those two promotions in two years before later coaching for me at the Lamex Stadium.

He spent every day in the office with me and Rayns for two and a half years being a huge part of things and learning.

He's like a son to me and he knows it. In fact, at Stevenage they called him ‘Son of the Gaffer’.

He's now got his big chance and I think he will take it.

Effort, application and desire ... none of those things are in doubt with him. All the attributes he had as a player for me, he had as a coach, and now he's taken those qualities into management.

He's got a beautiful family – Julia and the two boys – who give him that incentive to achieve.

I was pleased he was afforded such a warm New York reception because he was deserving of it. It reminded me of the wonderful one I got when I first came back here with Leeds United.

I had a couple of the biscuits after Saturday's match and, I have to say, they tasted all the sweeter because of our victory.

Did Revs have one? No. Have you seen how young he still looks? He's more of a salad man.