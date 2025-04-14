Rotherham United's spending on agents and how it compares to other sides in League One

ROTHERHAM United have spent more than a quarter of a million pounds in agent fees during the last two transfer windows, figures released today have revealed.

The League One Millers brought in 14 players in the summer and three more during their January dealing.

According to the Football Association, that recruitment business involved £262,051 being paid out to agents by chairman Tony Stewart.

It was the 12th-largest figure in the 24-club division and was dwarfed by the outlay of Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town whose outlay came in at a whopping £1,160,403 and topped the list.

The FA, whose numbers cover the period from February 2 2024 to February 3 2025, named 14 players whose arrival at AESSEAL New York Stadium involved agent fees.

In a trio of cases, no payments were made.

The 14 with fees attached were full signings Cameron Dawson, Joe Powell, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Joe Rafferty, Liam Kelly, Reece James, Sean Raggett, Shaun McWilliams and Zak Jules along with loanees Joe Hungbo, Esapa Osong, Louie Sibley, Pelly Mpanzu and Dan Gore,

The three without fees were permanent recruits Alex MacDonald and Jack Holmes as well as loan man Mallik Wilks.

In total, the agent bill in League One amounted to £7,582,927.

That compares to a Premier League total of an eye-watering £409,137,387, £63,201,447 in the Championship and £2,740,669 in League Two.

Two clubs in the fourth tier exceeded Rotherham's spending: Fleetwood Town with £284,407 and Port Vale with £262,177.

Full League One list: Huddersfield £1,160,403, Wrexham £784,535, Birmingham £589,728, Bolton £471,992, Charlton £430,596, Stockport £421,077, Blackpool £375,432, Barnsley £367,832, Lincoln £293,605, Peterborough £275,434, Burton 262,546, Rotherham £262,051, Wycombe £243,821, Cambridge £197,886, Reading £185,686, Bristol Rovers £187,962, Stevenage £187,423, Leyton Orient £172,049, Mansfield, £160,365, Wigan 137,954, Crawley £129,646, Northampton £108,942, Exeter £99,801, Shrewsbury £76,161. Total: £7,582,927.

