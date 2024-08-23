Rotherham United target Sydie Peck. Picture: Andrew Yates/Sportimage

ROTHERHAM United will turn to other midfield targets in the closing stages of the summer transfer window if they fail in their bid to add Sheffield United youngster Sydie Peck to their squad.

The Millers are keen on a loan deal for the former Arsenal prospect who has made Chris Wilder's Championship squad for the opening two matches of the season.

But the 19-year-old, who is attracting interest from a number of clubs, may end up staying with the Blades

Speaking this morning, Rotherham boss Steve Evans said: “I cannot talk about a player belonging to Chris Wilder, can I. Suddenly, Chris buying me the odd pint or two would stop!

“Everyone knows we have an interest in Sydie, but he's a Sheffield United player and he's part of their plans as we speak. That will probably drift for a while.”

The Millers have alternatives in mind and Evans added: “He's not the only player in that area who we're having chats about.”

Clubs have a week left in which to do business, with the window closing at 11pm next Friday, and Evans, who has made 14 summer signings, is seeking a ‘number 10’ as well as a midfielder.

“We don't have lots to do,” he said. “Our squad is in a good position, although we're handicapped a little bit at the present time by two or three injuries - not long term - that we could be doing without.

“We just need to top up the squad with a couple of players who will make it more rounded and blended.”

Rotherham are at Wycombe Wanderers tomorrow when they will be seeking their first League One victory of the new campaign.

The boss described a start that has brought a narrow opening-day defeat at Exeter City and a goalless home draw with Bristol Rovers along with cup victories over Crewe Alexandra and Mansfield Town as “frustrating”.

“I've already said I got it wrong at Exeter so we'll park that one,” he said. “I thought we were very good against Crewe in spells and exceptional in spells against Bristol Rovers. I could be sitting here on the back of a 6-0 or 7-0 win.

“It's going to take time. It's a new group and there's going to be some teething issues along the way.”