THREE more Rotherham United players are set to step up their recovery from injury this week.

The Millers are without six senior men but have their fingers crossed that the situation is about to ease and that they could be back to close to full strength within the next fortnight.

Manager Steve Evans is expecting attacker Mallik Wilks (groin) and midfielders Shaun McWilliams (hamstring) and Alex MacDonald (groin) to be back on the grass at the club's Roundwood training base before the weekend.

The boss says that strikers Jonson Clarke-Harris (calf) and Josh Kayode (thigh) are already out there and nearing returns.

Tonight's League One match at Blackpool is set to come too soon for any of them while there has been no word on loan midfielder Dan Gore who missed last Saturday's clash with Shrewsbury Town with a sore foot.

Speaking last Friday, Evans said: “If there are no setbacks, a number of players could all be back with the main group in around ten days to two weeks.

“We've got Jonson due back at any time. He'll be a huge plus for us.”

In recent fixtures, the boss has been able to name only six substitutes and he's looking forward to having more options at his disposal.

“It will be nice to be in a position where two or three very good players aren't in the matchday squad,” he said. “We haven't had that for a long time, Nothing beats competition for places.”

This evening’s contest – rearranged after being postponed in December because of gale-force winds – pits 15th-placed Rotherham against a side two places and two points above them in the table.

Evans is particularly pleased with the progress of Wilks who limped out of the game at Birmingham City on February 1.

He said: “With Mallik, we initially thought: ‘This is bad news.’ It's actually been good news.”