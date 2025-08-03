Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw during the match against Port Vale. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are hoping to land a seasoned centre-half next week after being hit by an opening-day red card for one of their central defenders this weekend.

There is no guarantee that there will be a new arrival in time for the Millers' second League One match of the campaign, at Stevenage in six days' time.

But their need for another body at the heart of their rearguard has been made more acute by the dismissal in yesterday's 2-1 home win over Port Vale of Zak Jules who will miss the trip to the Lamex Stadium as he serves a one-match ban.

Manager Matt Hamshaw was already looking to add to his numbers in that position before the sending-off and wants somebody who can be an influence on promising 20-year-old summer signing Lenny Agbaire.

“I think we need a bit of experience,” the boss said. “By that, I don't mean someone who is 35/36, I mean somebody who has played games and knows what it's about, someone who is a communicator and a leader.

“Lenny is young and inexperienced. However, he is going to be a great player for this club. We need someone to help him and guide him along. I want somebody who is a strong character. We're missing a little bit of that.”

Jules' suspension is only a single match as he was given his marching orders for two yellow cards – one for time-wasting, one for holding back an opponent – rather than a straight red.

When asked by the Advertiser whether a centre-half deal is close, Hamshaw replied: “That's a good question. I hope so, but I don't know.”

The club have been in negotiations with several players and/or clubs in recent weeks.

The boss was philosophical about the prospect of the search going on beyond the clash with Stevenage who were 3-2 victors at Blackpool yesterday.

“If we have to move things around, we have to move things around," he said. “That's part and parcel of football.”

The Millers saw two centre-halves, Hakeem Odoffin and Cameron Humphreys, depart earlier this summer and have been without Sean Raggett since February because of injury.

Thirty-one-year-old Raggett is finally closing in on a comeback from his knee issue and is due to rejoin the main group in the next few days after training on his own for the last month.

“Against Port Vale, I thought we saw a little bit of our naivety, a little bit of our youthfulness,” Hamshaw said.

“That's why we need that centre-back to come in. And hopefully we've hopefully got Raggett coming back in as well.”

Agbaire, who moved to AESSEAL New York Stadium from Celtic in July, showed up well in pre-season and yesterday made an impressive competitive debut for his new club.