Rotherham United are admirers of Sheffield United youngster Sydie Peck. Picture: Andrew Yates/Sportimage

YOUNG midfielder Sydie Peck is a target for Rotherham United as they seek to make their final signings before next week's close of the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old plays for Sheffield United and has been in their Championship squad in the opening stages of the campaign.

The Millers are hoping the Blades bring in new players themselves and decide to give the former Arsenal prospect loan experience in League One at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Advertiser understands there has already been contact between the two South Yorkshire sides about the possibility of a season-long switch.

When asked about Peck following Tuesday's night's Rotherham win over Mansfield Town, assistant boss Paul Raynor said: “I wouldn't really want to elaborate on that.

“He's a very good player and I'm sure he's on the radar of a number of clubs. If he became available, I'm sure we'd have an interest.

“There are no developments on that tonight. I'm sure Rob (director of football recruitment Scott), the gaffer and myself will be in dialogue tomorrow. We are looking to recruit.

“If another club get somebody in, maybe that gives them the chance to let a younger player go out. It can change minute by minute, day by day. I'm sure Rob and the gaffer will be all over it.”

Peck was handed a Premier League debut by the Blades last term, against Brentford, and has made two substitute appearances for them this season in the second tier as well as starting a match in the Carabao Cup.

Raynor took charge of the dugout against the Stags in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy home tie at New York because manager Steve Evans was serving a one-match touchline ban.

The number two confirmed that the Millers remain in the hunt for an attacking ‘10’ and hasn't ruled out the possibility of departures from New York ahead of the August 30 11pm deadline.

“We're looking,” he said. “Rob is talking to clubs and agents, the gaffer is the same. We've got people we like. If they become available we'll jump in and see if we can do something.

“We're in the market to bring in a couple more bodies if we can.

“We don't know who might go out of the door. You just never know what's going to happen in the last week or so of the window.”

Meanwhile, striker Jordan Hugill scored twice against Mansfield after being left out of the team for the 0-0 league draw with Bristol Rovers in the previous match.

“He was disappointed not to start last Saturday, as you'd expect him to be,” Raynor said. “He's gone out there and put a performance in.

“He's been a focal point, held the ball up well and got himself two good goals. He's done himself no harm.”