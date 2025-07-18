AESSEAL New York Stadium. Picture: Jim Brailsford

AN AESSEAL New York Stadium record could be under threat when Rotherham United do battle with neighbours Sheffield United in a pre-season derby this weekend.

The clash between the two clubs has become something of an annual summer fixture and always sees Blades fans travel in numbers to cheer on their side.

Twice in recent seasons they have set a new highest total for the number of away followers at a New York game.

Two years ago, 3,779 of them made the short trip across the Parkway as the Millers triumphed 1-0 through an Andre Green goal.

That beat their own best mark that had stood since 2012 when 3,729 supporters watched John Cofie give the visitors a 1-0 triumph in the year that ground was first opening for business.

Away crowds for league matches are pegged at around 2,400, with away fans housed only in the South Stand.

However, for friendlies the rule is relaxed and some of the East Stand is also given over to the travelling contingent if there is enough demand for tickets.

Saturday’s match could see New York debuts for Rotherham summer new boys Kian Spence, Ted Cann and Lenny Agbaire while Dan Gore could play for the first time since his return for a second loan spell.

It will be a tough test for the League One Millers as they face opposition who were one of the leading sides in the Championship last season and reached the play-off final.

Last year, Rotherham were heading for a draw until they were beaten 2-1 by a late goal.

After falling behind to a Vinicius Souza header, they equalised just after the break when a Jack Holmes cross was converted at the back post by Joe Hungbo, only for Louie Marsh to restore the Blades' advantage.