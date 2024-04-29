g

The 40-year-old has been in caretaker charge at League One Stevenage since manager Steve Evans left the Lamex Stadium earlier this month for a second spell in the Millers' hot-seat.

Evans would love to see Revell follow him to South Yorkshire but the former striker, who won two promotions with Rotherham and scored the famous ‘Ambitious but brilliant’ Wembley goal a decade ago, is unsure what comes next.

His two games at the helm for Stevenage before the close of the third-tier campaign brought a draw and a win and he may be offered the boss's job there permanently.

Alex Revell in his Rotherham United playing days.

“I genuinely don't know what is round the corner,” he said after the last-day 2-1 home victory over Cheltenham Town at the weekend.

“I'll go home and reflect on what's been an emotional season because we've had that disappointment at missing out (on the play-offs), but we should also be happy at where we've got to.

“At this moment, I'm here and we've got to make decisions on people and get players ready for pre-season. I'll be doing all of that because, ultimately, that's my job until I'm told differently. It's for other people to decide what goes on.”

Revell enjoyed his most successful spell in a long playing career under Evans and number two Paul Raynor at New York and has spent the last two years working with the pair as a coach at Stevenage.

“I've learned from some really good people and that's what I needed to do,” he said.

Evans, whose team round off their Championship relegation campaign at home to Cardiff City on Saturday, has told the Advertiser that Revell would be his chosen candidate if a coaching position becomes available as part of an end-of-season rebuilding project.

“Since I've left Stevenage, I haven't spoken to Alex," he said. "When you leave a club, you must have the integrity to not communicate back to your old players and staff because they can get mixed messages.

“Would I see Alex Revell back on my staff at some time? If we had a position available and Alex was fancying it, absolutely.