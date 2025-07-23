Aghghg: Aghhgg.

SUMMER signing Kian Spence will miss the start of Rotherham United's League One campaign and is facing a significant spell on the sidelines.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder, who turned down a new deal at Barrow to join the Millers, has suffered a training-ground injury that will confine him to the treatment room until September.

Manager Matt Hamshaw says he is “gutted” by the absence of the 24-year-old who had caught the eye in his two pre-season outings, against Harrogate Town and Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've had a bad one with Kian,” the boss told the Advertiser on Tuesday evening. “He ‘did’ a hamstring tendon yesterday. We're looking at six weeks. It's a massive blow. He'd had two 45-minute run-outs and was showing signs of what he can do.

“He blocked a shot at the end of the session and felt something."

Spence, who is desperate to prove himself in the third tier after being a stand-out player in the division below, has previously had a good fitness record. He made 37 appearances last term and 49 the season before for his Cumbrian side.

“He's never had a muscle injury in all of his career,” Hamshaw said. “It's not his main hamstring, it's his tendon. There's not a lot you can do about it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately, the Millers, whose big kick-off comes on August 2 against Port Vale, are strong in central midfield where, as well as Spence, they have got Joe Powell, Dan Gore, Dru Yearwood, Josh Benson, Liam Kelly and Shaun McWilliams vying for places.

“We are well covered in that area but Kian just brings something a little bit different – as they all do, really,” Hamshaw said.

“He brings energy and ‘legs’. He's an unbelievable athlete and I'm gutted, if I'm being honest, that he's out.”