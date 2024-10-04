Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United's opponents will be without one of their key men this weekend when they head to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Centre-back Jeriel Dorsett had started every League One match this season for Reading before suffering an ankle injury late last month.

“He is an important player for us,” said Royals boss Ruben Selles.

The Royals are also missing another defender, right-back Andy Yiadom, who is sidelined by a long-term knee problem.

Further absentees are likely to be first-choice goalkeeper Joel Pereira and attacking midfielder Mamadi Camara who both have twisted ankles.

Reading, who have been hit by ownership issues, have brought through academy graduates to supplement their numbers.

“Our depth is not there, so injuries affect us more,” Selles said.

Rotherham boss Steve Evans said: “Reading have problems off the field but it hasn't stopped them signing good players. When they're in full flight, they're a formidable opponent.

“They've beaten some really good teams. We have to put our identity on the game and make things uncomfortable for them.”

The Royals’ main goal threat comes from former Cambridge United man Sam Smith who has scored against the Millers in the past.

He was on target for his old club in a 3-1 League One loss at New York in November 2021.

*******************

One to watch

Midfielder Lewis Wing was on loan with Rotherham in the 2020/21 Covid season, playing in 20 Championship games following his January switch from hometown club Middlesbrough. He moved to Wycombe Wanderers in January 2022 and then joined Reading at the start of last season. Now aged 29, he has scored 12 times in 58 Royals matches.

Form guide

Millers: WDDLDW

Reading: LWLLWW

The Royals beat visitors Huddersfield Town 2-1 last Saturday before winning 3-1 at home to Burton Albion on Tuesday.

Past meetings

Feb 14 2023, Championship: Reading 2 Millers 1

Lee Peltier

Aug 13 2022, Championship: Millers 4 Reading 0

Richard Wood, Conor Washington, Jamie Lindsay, Chiedozie Ogbene

Feb 27 2021, Championship: Millers 0 Reading 1

Oct 24 2020, Championship: Reading 3 Millers 0

Feb 23 2019, Championship: Reading 1 Millers 1

Semi Ajayi

Opposition boss

Ruben Selles was assistant to bosses Ralph Hasenhuttl and Nathan Jones at Southampton in the Premier League and then had a short spell in the hot-seat himself as the Saints were relegated in 2023. The 41-year-old Spaniard took charge of Reading in June of that year and led them to 17th spot in League One last season. Born in Valencia, he played for local side Parreta and already moved into coaching by the time he turned 20.

Man in the middle

Ben Toner has been on the EFL list since 2015 and has taken charge of games from League Two to the Championship. From Blackburn, he last refereed Rotherham in September 2019 at Sunderland in League One when a Jake Hastie equaliser earned the Millers a 1-1 Tuesday-night draw. His eight games this sesson have seen him issue 39 cautions and he has yet to show a red card.

The odds

A Rotherham win is 11/10 while a Reading triumph is 11/5. A draw is 23/10. In 51 contests between the clubs since 1969, the Millers have won 11 times and the Royals’ victory total is 24.