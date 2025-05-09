Rotherham United legend Richard Wood. Picture: Kerrie Beddows.

ROTHERHAM United legend Richard Wood paid an emotional tribute to his family as he called time on nearly quarter of a century as a professional footballer.

The former Millers captain, who spent nine seasons at AESSEAL New York Stadium between 2014 and 2023, announced his retirement this week at the age of 39 and will now seek to move into coaching.

After more than 650 appearances across eight clubs, the centre-back used his X account to say: “None of the stitches, the acupuncture, the operations, the ice baths or whatever was required to put me back together would have been worth anything without one person, in particular: my partner, Jade.

“She has been the one constant throughout my career. I’m not saying the rest of my family didn’t believe – they did – but Jade has lived every minute of it: the good and the bad – and I can be horrible to live with sometimes.

Richard Wood with son Graye when Rotherham United won League One promotion at Gillingham in 2022.

“She gave me my two amazing boys, Jenson and Graye, who are the lights of our lives. My career has been for them. When I have crossed that white line, it has been with the sole intention of making them proud of ‘Dad’. I hope I have done that.”

Wood won three promotions with Rotherham, to go with an earlier one in Sheffield Wednesday's colours, and added a fifth this term as a League Two title-winner with Doncaster Rovers where he played out his final two years.

He is already working towards his UEFA A Licence coaching qualification which he should complete by the end of next season.

“This game has given me everything and I will always love it,” he said. “I can’t wait to tackle whatever challenge is next as hard as some of the opposition strikers I faced!”

Rotherham have a vacancy on their coaching staff following the appointment of Matt Hamshaw as manager and fans are calling for it to go to the Millers old boy.

Wood said: “It felt fitting to hang up my boots on the back of making one last memory with Jade and the boys, which came in the form of my first ever ‘championship’ winners medal at the end of the season with Doncaster.

“Their big, beaming smiles on that day and every time I’ve seen those smiles before have made my career truly magical, and I will be forever grateful.”

The defender overcame a slow start to his time with Rotherham to write his name in club folklore with his warrior-like approach and leadership qualities as racked up 256 outings.

He famously scored both goals in the 2018 League One Play-off Finals as the Millers saw off Shrewsbury Town 2-1 at Wembley in the season when the 'Richard Wood is magic' song was given its first airing.

“I am writing this to thank each and every supporter for every ounce of applause they have given me,” he ‘posted. “‘Old school’ centre-halves with limited ability very rarely get a song about them. Mine has been literal music to my soul every time it’s been chanted.

“Fans have no idea what their backing has meant to me and it makes me emotional to play the memories back in my mind as I type this.”

Injuries limited Wood to just eight appearances this season and he knew the end was coming, even though he had harboured hopes of soldering on into his 40s.

“You must listen to your body and say ‘stop’ at the right time,” he said. “It has not been without long and careful consideration that I have come to this conclusion.

“Truth be told, I had never really contemplated the reality of hanging up the old magic hat until now.

“I like to think that I have been honest throughout my career: honest about my limitations as a player and honest with every teammate and coach I have encountered along the way. As much as it breaks my heart, I have had to take that same approach with this decision.

“Defying the odds and pushing these old bones through pre-season after pre-season is a challenge I have relished but, deep down, I know it’s time to leave that to the next generation.”

“I want to thank everyone who has made my journey so incredibly special over the last 23 years. It has been a fairy tale. I’m lost for words to explain how privileged I feel to have enjoyed the career that I have. 667 appearances for eight different clubs – no wonder I’m creaking!

“Five promotions is a CV I could never have dreamed of writing as a fresh-faced 17-year-old making my debut for Sheffield Wednesday back in 2003.”