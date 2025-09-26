Rotherham United's Joe Powell. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are planning to keep their faith in Joe Powell and give the midfield man time to get back to his best form.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old was the Millers' most eye-catching performer in the first eight matches of manager Matt Hamshaw's reign towards the end of the previous campaign but has struggled to reach those standards so far this term.

His boss remains a huge admirer, however, and has no intention of taking the former West Ham United youngster out of the firing line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Look, we might just have to play him through this period,” Hamshaw said. “Sometimes as a player, you want that confidence from your manager and your club.

“I'm desperate to see Powelly get back to those levels of last season, Powelly is desperate to get back to there. And I'm sure he will.”

Powell is capable of being a playmaker who excels at set-pieces while he consistently heads the Millers' charts for distance covered in games.

Rotherham's free-kicks and corners have been disappointing so far this term and Powell, who became a father for the first time in August, hasn't had the effect on games that people have come to expect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared in every fixture in his first year with the club and has missed only one this season: the trip to Cardiff City when he was attending the birth of his child.

“I agree that Powelly’s not really got going yet,” Hamshaw said. “I think he'll probably agree with that himself.

“But, look, all good players have periods where they're not at their levels. He's as frustrated as anybody. But I know he will come through it. I saw it last season – he didn't start off amazingly and then he had brilliant data and stats come the end of it.

“He's a very committed lad and I have no fears about him getting back to his top form.”