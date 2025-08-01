Rotherham United legend Ronnie Moore.

RONNIE Moore knows that things could get a touch emotional tomorrow.

It's Rotherham United's first home match of the season, it's also the first time that a true Millers legend will mingle with supporters since he announced that he is fighting cancer of the blood.

The 72-year-old might have a big old challenge on his hands but it won't keep him away from AESSEAL New York Stadium to watch the club he served so memorably as a player and manager take on Port Vale.

He wore the number 9 shirt with distinction in the early 1980s and fans are planning to show their love in the ninth minute of the League One clash.

He contemplates the tribute and is a little embarrassed yet pleased at the same time.

“I don't go looking for anything like that,” he says. “But, you know, if it was to happen ...” His voice trails away but I can tell how much it will mean to him.

“The support I have from Rotherham fans – and have always had – is just amazing," he continues. “I've always had a special thing with them.”

It's 14 years since his second spell in the hot-seat but he still lives in the town and will never leave.

His myeloma diagnosis came a few weeks ago. “I never thought there was anything seriously wrong,” he says. “I was tired and I kept falling asleep on the settee and having to go to bed.

“My missus, Angela, said: 'You need to go and see a doctor.' I had blood tests and that's when it was discovered.”

He's aware of what lies ahead as he undergoes chemotherapy and then stem-cell treatment on a type of cancer that is incurable but treatable.

“It's going to be tough in the next few months," he acknowledges. “I took my 26th pill the other day! They stock you up to fight it.”

Ronnie's stem-cell transplant - also known as a bone-marrow transplant - is scheduled for November when doctors will replace diseased blood-forming stem cells with healthy ones.

“That, hopefully, will put me into remission,” he says. “Then it's just a case of how long. Everyone's individual case is different. It could be three months or ten years.”

His chemotherapy is coming in the form of injections and will then be administered via a drip just before the onset of his stem-cell programme.

The backing of Rotherham fans has given him a huge boost. Meanwhile, the man who once light-heartedly taunted Sheffield Wednesday followers about a 2-1 Millers win at Hillsborough and inspired an infamous ‘hat’ song sung by Barnsley supporters has also had a flood of well wishes from throughout South Yorkshire and beyond.

“It's been unreal, Mate,” he says. "The response from supporters and everybody ... I just can't thank them enough because it gives you that gee-up just when you're in need of it.

“It helps so much when so many people want you to do well. Even Wednesday and Barnsley fans have been in touch, going on about the hat and this and that. It makes you laugh during a hard time. I've always had good banter with supporters of other clubs around here.

“Everything has been positive. There's usually someone who will stick the knife in, but I haven't had anything from an idiot saying something bad. It's been unbelievable.”

It was present Rotherham boss Matt Hamshaw who suggested a nine-minute moment this weekend during an eloquent salute delivered at yesterday's pre-match press conference.

It hasn't gone unnoticed. “The nice things that Hammy said the other day meant a lot as well,” Ronnie says.

Happily, right now, the great man is feeling good. “I'm walking most days and trying to stay fit,” he says.

“It's just been a shock to the whole family. It's really tough for them, especially Ang. She's having to be my carer at the moment and sort out all the tablets. It's not easy, especially with me being a mardy arse at times! It's not good for her.

“It's a fight, isn't it? We just know that it's going to be tough. I'm up for it. I was never scared of a battle as a player or as a manager and I'm not scared of one now.”

So, he hasn't lost his appetite for a scrap. Something else he hasn't lost is his sense of humour. He mentions the club's chairman and it's heartwarming to hear the laugh that accompanies it …

“I might give Tony a ring and see if he can get that statue up.”