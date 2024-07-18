Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United expect to know in the next few days whether they have won a battle with a clutch of other teams to sign a new striker.

If he says ‘yes’, the player will move to AESSEAL New York Stadium on a loan deal for the 2024/25 League One campaign.

Manager Steve Evans met him in person last week on the club's pre-season trip to Scotland and is now awaiting an answer.

The Millers are keen to add to their firepower for a promotion push, having let Tom Eaves move to Northampton and with Josh ‘JJ’ Kayode on the transfer list and talking to suitors.

“Irrespective of JJ's situation, the plan would be to add to the striking department,” Evans told the Advertiser on Tuesday.

“We know who we want and we're in the mix with five or six clubs. Whether we get the edge on that, we'll have to see.

“A couple of my days in Scotland and then most of today have been spent working on it.”

The boss's date with the target took place north of the border but the player isn't tied to a Scottish team and plays in the EFL.

“We've pitched to him,” Evans said. “He's a beautiful kid from a beautiful family. I met him and he came with his mum and the people who look after him.

“For me, it was worthwhile. I think the boy will be a really good player. I’m hoping I’ve done enough to convince him and his family.

“That decision, I'm told, will be made by the weekend.”

Rotherham have made 11 summer signings already and, in addition to the attacker, are in talks with other potential recruits as they seek to put the finishing touches to their squad.

“We're in dialogue with a couple of other players' representatives,”

Evans said. “We're balancing it all now, fine-tuning it and making sure we're covered in all positions.”

Meanwhile, the Millers returned to their Roundwood base yesterday for the first time since a six-figure project to improve the drainage of the pitches there.

“I've been looking forward to it, the boys have been looking forward to it,” Evans said.

“I think my last session on it was the day before we played Birmingham City (on April 20) last season.”

The squad travelled back from Scotland on Monday and were then given 24 hours of downtime before tough training began again.

“We've been away together and the boys had a day off to go and see their families and do some bits and pieces,” Evans said.

“We've got some really hard work ahead of us over the next week or so and then we start to tune it rather than work.”